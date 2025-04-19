WD-40 Vs. Penetrating Oil: Which Should You Use To Loosen Parts?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's say you've got an old nut stuck completely flush to an equally old bolt. It's really screwed on there, to the point that neither hand nor power tools can seem to loosen it. Traditional workshop logic dictates that a quick spritz of WD-40 will loosen things up and get that nut spinning again. This will usually suffice, as WD-40's well-documented lubricating prowess is a well-regarded solution for rusted components. However, if the nut and bolt are very old and oxidation has taken its toll, WD-40 may not be able to get deep enough to loosen them.

In this case, it's time for a different workshop fluid to step in: penetrating oil. When rust is too thick and solid for WD-40 to break through, penetrating oil uses a thinner formula to work its way into deep corrosion and begin breaking it down. To quickly clarify, when we say "WD-40," we're referring to the WD-40 Multi-Use Product. This is the sprayable lubricant that most tinkerers recognize as WD-40, but the brand makes a few different products, including penetrating oil. PB Blaster and Kroil also make highly-rated penetrating oils.