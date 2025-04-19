How Fast Is The Xiaomi SU7? 0-60 Times And Top Speed
When we think of Xiaomi, many of our minds often drift to their affordable smartphones, household appliances, and even smart cameras. But while Xiaomi's smartphones can be a hit or miss, its commitment to producing consumer electronics of different kinds has been unmistakable. That said, one move that we may have not expected from the Chinese brand is launching an impressive electric vehicle (on its first try), the Xiaomi SU7.
While its competitor Apple dropped its plans to build the long-awaited Apple Car in 2024, Xiaomi remained committed to dip its feet in the growing EV market, particularly in its home base in China. In 2023, we reported how it made plans to create a Porsche-killing electric vehicle, which also has all the technology benefits of hailing from a consumer electronics manufacturer. While the verdict isn't final yet on whether or not it can win the hearts of lovers of legacy supercars, it delivers on its promise to build a beautiful and fast ride. In a video from its official YouTube channel, Xiaomi reveals that its SU7 can go from 0 to 100 km per hour (or 62 mph) in only 2.78 seconds. For reference, this means it is on par with the Porsche Taycan Turbo as well as several of the other fastest AWD sports cars in 2025, such as the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and BMW M4.
What is the Xiaomi SU7 Top Speed?
In the same video, Xiaomi shows that its SU7 can clock in at an impressive 265 km per hour (or around 165 mph). At this rate, it already beats out cars like the Toyota GR Corolla that maxes out at 143 mph. But take note, while the Chinese manufacturer conducted these results from closed testing, which supposedly had optimal road conditions, a less controlled environment at the CATARC Yan Cheng Automotive Proving Ground actually breaks this record. In 2024, Motor 1 reported that the SU7 reached up to a crazy 223.51 mph. Knowing this, Xiaomi blows several of its competition out of the water with the 2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo S only known to hit over 160 mph. In fact, even the Porsche 911 Turbo S is known to go up to 205 mph under the right conditions.
Unfortunately, the Xiaomi SU7 joins our list of cool Chinese cars that aren't available in the United States. Despite this, the Economic Times shared that it still exceeded expectations for its local sales. Hovering around the $30,000 mark, CnEVPost reports that it has delivered over 180,000 vehicles as of March 2025. While Americans will need to wait a little longer until the consumer electronics manufacturer decides to release it (or a version of it), there are other fast AWD sports cars that might fit the bill in the meantime.