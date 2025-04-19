How Fast Is The Xiaomi SU7? 0-60 Times And Top Speed

When we think of Xiaomi, many of our minds often drift to their affordable smartphones, household appliances, and even smart cameras. But while Xiaomi's smartphones can be a hit or miss, its commitment to producing consumer electronics of different kinds has been unmistakable. That said, one move that we may have not expected from the Chinese brand is launching an impressive electric vehicle (on its first try), the Xiaomi SU7.

While its competitor Apple dropped its plans to build the long-awaited Apple Car in 2024, Xiaomi remained committed to dip its feet in the growing EV market, particularly in its home base in China. In 2023, we reported how it made plans to create a Porsche-killing electric vehicle, which also has all the technology benefits of hailing from a consumer electronics manufacturer. While the verdict isn't final yet on whether or not it can win the hearts of lovers of legacy supercars, it delivers on its promise to build a beautiful and fast ride. In a video from its official YouTube channel, Xiaomi reveals that its SU7 can go from 0 to 100 km per hour (or 62 mph) in only 2.78 seconds. For reference, this means it is on par with the Porsche Taycan Turbo as well as several of the other fastest AWD sports cars in 2025, such as the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and BMW M4.

