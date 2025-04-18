Why Did WW2 Dog Tags Have A Notch? Here's What It Was For

Service members wear military identification tags (aka "dog tags") so they can be positively and easily recognized if they're too wounded to speak or killed in action. The most current version is oval-shaped and has their name, service number, blood type, and religious preference embossed on them.

The Army issued its first general order in 1906 requiring soldiers to wear a disc-shaped ID tag along with the rest of their uniforms (why are they called fatigues?). However, they were unofficially worn dating back to the Civil War by soldiers terrified of being buried as an unknown in a mass grave. The first official version was the size of a half-dollar and embossed with a soldier's name, rank, company, and regiment or corps. Like today's tags, there was no notch on them. Soldiers were only given one tag until World War I, when they were given two — one would stay with their body, and the second to adorn their coffin.

The "dog tag" nickname wouldn't come for another 30 years, but it had become the standard monicker by the time World War II started. During the war, every set of dog tags issued was mechanically stamped with a voluminous amount of information, including the soldier's name, rank, service number, blood type, religion (if they wanted), the letter "T" if they'd received a tetanus vaccination, and an emergency-notification name and address. And all tags had a single notch on one side.

