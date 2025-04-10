Audeze Brings Its SLAM Technology To Planar Headphones With The New Closed-Back LCD-S20

Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Audeze has announced the newest headphones in its lineup — the LCD-S20 — and just like other products from the manufacturer, these cans come packed with innovative technology that raises the bar for headphone engineering across the industry. The closed-back LCD-S20 from Audeze is the brand's first planar magnetic headphone to feature its proprietary, bass-enhancing SLAM technology, but perhaps even more noteworthy for many consumers is that it's also one of the most affordable devices Audeze has offered to date.

Any audiophile can tell you that you're not going to get the most out of your music without a good set of headphones. And, while popular products loaded with advanced features like the well-reviewed Apple AirPods Pro might be more expensive than cheap earbuds you can find on Amazon or behind the cashier at your local Bodega, they're not the type of "good" audiophiles would be talking about. Acoustics is a complicated branch of physics, and there are plenty of different scientific explanations for why the design of one speaker can provide better sound than another. You're just not going to find the necessary technology for an optimal listening experience in a $20 pair of headphones. That's exactly why the absolute best-sounding models on the market can cost thousands of dollars, like the CRBN2 Electrostatic Headphone by Audeze.

With its latest device, the LCD-S20, Audeze incorporates similar technology in a headphone that is significantly cheaper, without sacrificing much of the performance you'll get from its top-tier cans. Sure, they're pricier than a cheap pair of plastic earbuds, but at its price point, studio-quality planar magnetic headphones with spatial imaging and unmatched bass are now within arm's reach.