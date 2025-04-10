Audeze Brings Its SLAM Technology To Planar Headphones With The New Closed-Back LCD-S20
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Audeze has announced the newest headphones in its lineup — the LCD-S20 — and just like other products from the manufacturer, these cans come packed with innovative technology that raises the bar for headphone engineering across the industry. The closed-back LCD-S20 from Audeze is the brand's first planar magnetic headphone to feature its proprietary, bass-enhancing SLAM technology, but perhaps even more noteworthy for many consumers is that it's also one of the most affordable devices Audeze has offered to date.
Any audiophile can tell you that you're not going to get the most out of your music without a good set of headphones. And, while popular products loaded with advanced features like the well-reviewed Apple AirPods Pro might be more expensive than cheap earbuds you can find on Amazon or behind the cashier at your local Bodega, they're not the type of "good" audiophiles would be talking about. Acoustics is a complicated branch of physics, and there are plenty of different scientific explanations for why the design of one speaker can provide better sound than another. You're just not going to find the necessary technology for an optimal listening experience in a $20 pair of headphones. That's exactly why the absolute best-sounding models on the market can cost thousands of dollars, like the CRBN2 Electrostatic Headphone by Audeze.
With its latest device, the LCD-S20, Audeze incorporates similar technology in a headphone that is significantly cheaper, without sacrificing much of the performance you'll get from its top-tier cans. Sure, they're pricier than a cheap pair of plastic earbuds, but at its price point, studio-quality planar magnetic headphones with spatial imaging and unmatched bass are now within arm's reach.
Audeze's SLAM technology is cutting-edge — literally
The Audeze CRBN2 Electrostatic Headphone, which launched last year, was the most advanced headphone made by the brand to date. Part of its groundbreaking design included its SLAM technology, which Audeze developed in-house to improve the way air pressure is distributed across each diaphragm. SLAM stands for "symmetric linear acoustic modulator" and uses precisely-tuned acoustic channels to boost particular frequencies and provide a more faithful sound through the movement of the diaphragm.
You can see how the SLAM technology works yourself by removing an earpad from LCD-S20 (which is incredibly easy — more on that in a bit). When you do, you'll see a narrow acoustic channel carved around most of the diaphragm that kind of resembles a bird's-eye view of the Death Star trench in "Star Wars." The technology is literally cutting-edge — the exact shape and depth of the channel is precisely cut to direct air flow in relation to the sound created by the diaphragm and drivers of the LCD-S20.
That's exactly why this channel looks pretty different in the CRBN2, despite being the same SLAM technology. In order to present the best-quality sound, these channels need to be customized to each specific headphone. Originally, Audeze planned to release the LCD-S20 late last year, but was delayed as its engineers continued to fine-tune the device's SLAM feature. Since SLAM is key to what makes the closed-back LCD-S20 sound as good as it does (it's the first planar magnetic headphone to utilize the technology) Audeze found the finished product to be well worth the delay. When asked how long, from conception to launch, the LCD-S20 took to be developed, Audeze's Director of Marketing, Peter James, told me "about three years."
The LCD-S20 brings studio-quality audio to those that can't spend thousands on headphones
The LCD-S20 isn't the first headphone that Audeze has launched at a more consumer-friendly price point. For example, its popular Maxwell wireless gaming headset, which SlashGear scored a nine out of 10, can retail for under $300. However, the LCD-S20 is the first in this price range and the first planar magnetic headphone to come with SLAM, which offers multiple advantages when compared to the competition.
SLAM doesn't just boost lower-end frequencies in the LCD-S20. One common complaint with a closed-back headphone is its limited soundstage; with SLAM, the finer, more accurate detail distributed across the diaphragm allows the LCD-S20 to provide a more precise soundstage than what you'd expect from a closed-back model. Sankar Thiagasamudram — co-founder and CEO of Audeze — says that SLAM allows Audeze to bring "studio-quality sound to a broader audience without compromising on innovation or performance. The integration of our SLAM technology is a leap forward in both audio fidelity and user experience."
With its lower price tag, Thiagasamudram says that the "LCD-S20 is not just an entry point into the Audeze family; it's a testament to our commitment to making world-class audio accessible to everyone, from budding musicians to seasoned audiophiles." This "commitment" isn't just marketing fluff, as it's been apparent throughout the history of the company, as well as in its innovative manufacturing facility in Southern California.
The LCD-S20's drivers are made in-house
This facility in Santa Ana, California also serves as the headquarters of Audeze — which is pronounced to rhyme with "odyssey," evoking the groundbreaking film, "2001: A Space Odyssey." It's at this facility, which SlashGear was able to tour first-hand, where the state-of-the-art drivers that help make Audeze headphones sound as good as they do are made, assembled by a relatively small team composed of audio engineers and local workers from the Orange County community.
Audeze originally started designing electrostatic headphones for a medical research project that sought to soften the experience for patients going through an MRI. Audeze created a pair of headphones that didn't contain any metal whatsoever — which is essential if it's to be used during an MRI. "Once we made these headphones," Thiagasamudram told SlashGear, "we realized they were also probably one of the best-sounding headphones we ever made — so we also made an electrostatic version for our consumers."
Audeze uses proprietary laser technology to precisely engrave the state-of-the-art audio drivers powering its headphones, including the LCD-S20. A common complaint you'll hear from audiophiles concerning planar headphones is that the bass is not as boomy as what you typically get from dynamic headphones. To help boost lower frequencies in its planar headphones — such as the Audeze LCD-5 — the manufacturer considers the design of every component, such as how its earpads are sculpted. SLAM technology is another tool in Audeze's arsenal to improve the bass of the LCD-S20, especially when compared to other planar headphones. The LCD-S20 has a frequency range of 10 Hz to 40 kHz.
The LCD-S20 comes with conveniently detachable magnetic earpads
While the LCD-S20 isn't the first Audeze headphone to use SLAM technology, it is the first headphone from the brand to use its magnetic earpad attachment system. The feature is so simple, yet incredibly convenient that it makes you wonder why headphone manufacturers haven't been doing this for decades. Four small magnets built around each pad adhere to the chassis. When I tried the LCD-S20 for myself, I would have never known they weren't a single unit, as the hold was strong enough to stay secure even as I adjusted the set around my head. However, each pad pops right off with little resistance when you want to remove them.
Audeze carefully designs its headphone to not just sound great but to also be comfortably worn, which is important for anyone who spends hours immersed in what they're listening to. The synthetic leather and head strap feel soft and don't chafe, and you probably could go years without needing to replace them. However, swappable earpads have been a long-requested feature from Audeze customers, and it's not hard to see why.
For one thing, some people have personal preferences for which materials are used and may not want to use the pads that come in the box. Earpads are also fairly vulnerable and can wear over time. The last thing you'll want is to have to replace a perfectly good pair of headphones if the pads are the only problem. Another advantage is the ability to swap out the pads during an extended listening session. Closed-back headphones restrict airflow and keep in body heat, making it easier to experience ear fatigue or for the cans to just get sweaty and gross. Swapping out pads mid-session can counter this closed-back inconvenience.
The earpads aren't the only convenient feature of the LCD-S20
Another convenient feature of the LCD-S20 is that it has a jack on both the left and right earcup, as well as a detachable single-sided cable. This negates the issue many producers, engineers, and other listeners with more complicated audio setups come across when cable routing doesn't jive with the port placement on their headphones. Not every part of the LCD-S20 is a brand-new innovation, though. Audeze customers generally had no problems with the chassis used for the Maxwell gaming headset, so for its newest planar headphones, the brand went with the "don't fix what ain't broke" approach.
The over-ear, closed-back chassis used by both models incorporates a spring-steel headband, forged aluminum yolks, and nylon parts that are glass-infused for improved strength, while each earcup is wrapped in a woven cloth. The 90-millimeter planar drivers used by the LCD-S20 include proprietary Audeze technologies such as its Fluxor magnets, Fazor waveguides, and ultra-thin Uniforce voice coils, which together help deliver faithful, low-distortion audio. The headphones weigh 550 grams — not terribly heavy, but you won't exactly forget you're wearing them. They'll need to be plugged into an audio source with at least 100 mW, though the recommended power level for the LCD-S20 is 250 mW.
Does all this technology actually make a difference when it comes to the audio?
No matter how advanced the technology gets in a pair of headphones, you won't need a degree in acoustics to know whether or not they sound good. Rather than just send out a press release with black-and-white specs, Audeze held a launch party at its Santa Ana headquarters to unveil the LCD-S20, where attendees could see — and hear — for themselves if the lower cost of its latest model comes at the expense of sound quality. I attended this event, where I was able to speak one-on-one with Audeze staff and try out the LCD-S20 for about a half hour.
Audeze set up several listening stations in front of a wall showcasing all the different headphones it's made up to this point, literally putting you face-to-face with the brand's legacy as you try out a product built on the backs of these previous models. The last time I was in this room, testing out the CRBN2 shortly before its release, I listened to "Karma Police" to see just how well Audeze could immerse me in the full soundscape of Radiohead's richly-layered masterpiece.
This time, I decided to throw everything I could at the new headphones, testing the LCD-S20 with track after track of extremely different kinds of music. This included Daft Punk's "Get Lucky," Stevie Wonder's "Sir Duke," Rihanna's "Umbrella," and Public Enemy's "Welcome to the Terrordome." Because of how they're designed, closed-back headphones have a tendency to shrink the soundstage, and I was on the lookout to see just how much Audeze's SLAM and other technologies could preserve it.
For closed-back headphones, the LCD-S20 offer an airy soundstage
Listening to The Mars Volta, who layer so much into each track, I was pretty satisfied with how airy the LCD-S20's soundstage felt for closed-back headphones. I was also impressed with just how crisp and clear the planar drivers reproduced sound — you could practically hear the piano keys being physically struck in Daft Punk's "Get Lucky." Similarly, when I switched things up with Metallica's "Enter the Sandman," it sounded as if Lars Ulrich was pounding the drums right behind me. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the afternoon was when I played "Money for Nothing" by Dire Straits, a song I've listened to countless times before. With the LCD-S20, I heard a background keyboard melody I don't think I've ever noticed before.
I love to feel music as much as hear it, but I'm not the type of listener to ramp the bass all the way up until my skull is rattling. However, I could still tell that the planar drivers didn't offer as much oomph on bass-heavy tracks as higher-end dynamic headphones could. The SLAM technology certainly enhanced the bass of the LCD-S20 when compared to other planars in its price range, but if you prefer thumping bass over tighter and more natural reproductions of lower frequencies, you may be left a little wanting. Compared to the AirPods I usually use, though, the bass was still fairly punchy.
The listening stations were set up in a small room at Audeze HQ and with other attendees at the launch talking to one another, it was a pretty loud environment. This was perfect for testing the noise isolation of the closed-back LCD-S20, and once I started the music, the cacophonous ambience of the launch event was immediately drowned out — despite no ANC.
The LCD-S20 is the perfect entry point into the Audeze brand
The LCD-S20 likely isn't the only new Audeze product we'll see this year. When I spoke with Audeze CEO, Sankar Thiagasamudram last year, his passion and enthusiasm for the craft was plainly obvious. He discussed technologies not yet ready for primetime that led me to believe we'd be seeing them implemented in new Audeze devices sooner than later. At the launch event for the LCD-S20, Audeze Director of Marketing, Peter James told me that more was on the way from Audeze in the short-term, saying that 2025 will be "a big year for us."
That doesn't mean you should wait and see what comes next rather than try out the LCD-S20, as each new Audeze product is ideally suited for particular use cases and personal preferences. If closed-back planars are your cans of choice, and you don't have the budget for headphones that cost thousands of dollars, then there's no reason not to pick up the LCD-S20, which is the most affordable model in Audeze's LCD line. If you've never tried out what Audeze has to offer and are curious if the brand actually lives up to its reputation, these newest headphones are a great entry point into Audeze products.
The Audeze LCD-S20 retails for $499.