Why Do Military Submarines Have Sails? Here's What They're Used For

The purpose of a sail on a boat, obviously, is to catch the wind and propel it forward. This was how all naval vessels were propelled before solutions like steam engines became commonplace. Perhaps because of that, sails have appeared on many other naval vessels over the years, even those that have no need for wind propulsion. Case in point, one of the most prominent elements of a typical military submarine is its own sail.

Nuclear attack submarines employed by the United States Navy have large, solid structures jutting up out of the middle of the vessel, usually with a slightly cylindrical shape. Despite being referred to as "sails," these structures have nothing to do with catching wind. Rather, the sail of the submarine is its point of central control and command, where the commanding officer issues orders to the rest of the crew and critical operational equipment like torpedo computers and periscopes can be found. This has been the default setup for Naval submarines for many years, though in the not-too-distant future, traditional sails could make way for temporary inflatable sails, deploying only when necessary to help improve the vessel's overall speed and maneuverability.

