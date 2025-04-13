The Ryobi 18V Air Fryer Isn't Real, And It's Not Practical Either
Ryobi has an 80-year history and has earned a place among the most well-known and widely-used of the best major tool brands. This is thanks in large part to its large product line, which offers an impressive selection of tools and appliances for just about any job one could imagine. In fact, there are several unique Ryobi products that most other tool brands haven't even touched, making it a go-to for specialized pieces. While it would likely be a standout piece in anyone's Ryobi collection, you're not going to be able to buy a battery-powered air fryer anytime soon.
The story of the Ryobi air fryer goes back to a Facebook post the brand made on March 31. Advertised as "Cordless, powerful, delicious," the images of this alleged kitchen appliance promise a vibrant and tough addition to your kitchen. Looking into this post with a little bit of a critical eye, it becomes abundantly clear what's going on. Not only are the images generated by artificial intelligence — as evidenced by the excess vents, illegible writing on the front panel, and warped dials — but the "April Fool's Day" hashtag reveals that this is nothing more than a day-early joke. With that noted, we must sadly clarify that Ryobi doesn't actually appear poised to enter the growing air fryer space, despite the brand's recent social media activity. On top of that, even if it were real, it's incredibly impractical.
Air fryers draw too much current to run on batteries
Even if you didn't catch the mention of April Fools' Day or the hallmarks of AI imagery in Ryobi's air fryer post, the idea that this air fryer would work within the 18-volt battery system is ludicrous. Sure, it would be nice to have a cordless air fryer in your kitchen or for camping trips, especially if it rivaled those from the major air fryer brands out there today. There are air fryers that operate on as low as 12 volts, although they require a high-amperage inverter and aren't battery powered. Unfortunately, bumping up to 18 volts doesn't make it any easier to run an air fryer on batteries. A standard air fryer needs from 800 to 2,000 watts to operate depending on the unit. At 120 volts of household power, a 1,000-watt appliance draws a reasonable 8.3 amps.
If you run an 18V battery through an inverter to power the same appliance, draw goes to over 55 amps. Ryobi's 18V batteries max out at 12 amp-hours, meaning a 1,000-watt air fryer would drain even the highest-capacity batteries in less time than it takes to cook a batch of chicken wings. The inverter would also have to be integrated with the air fryer, making it so bulky and heavy that it's no longer portable. The rapid discharging of the battery would also shorten its lifespan significantly. An 18V battery-powered Ryobi air fryer is just not feasible today if you're looking for a truly portable unit that can cook meals efficiently. At this point, all Ryobi can really do to help in the kitchen is to keep things clean and cool with items like the Ryobi 18V handheld vacuum and 18V clamp fan. Maybe someday a Ryobi 18V air fryer will hit the market, but for now, it's merely the brand playing a little April Fool's joke.