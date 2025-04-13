How To Tint Your Motorcycle Windshield

Customizing the look and feel of your motorcycle comes in all shapes and sizes. From adding a popular new exhaust to swapping your fairings, all the way down to custom bolts and accessories. A relatively simple mod, that can also be a bit functional, is to tint your windscreen. Whether you're going for a bit of extra style, some added wind protection from a taller windscreen, or you're trying to reduce the glare from the sun on your motorcycle's instrument gauges, you might be looking for a darker windscreen on your bike. So, how does that process work? Which side of the windscreen do you apply the tint to? And can you do the work yourself?

Advertisement

A number of motorcycle manufacturers and aftermarket companies sell pre-tinted windscreens, so those are an option worth considering first. Buying a windshield replacement and installing it is generally a simple process. On most motorcycles, a few bolts are all that stand between you and removing the windscreen -– and re-installing a tinted one. That's likely the least labor-intensive way to tint your motorcycle windshield. And, if you want to return to the clear windshield at a later date, you've always got it around for a swap out (or if you sell the bike on and the new owners want all those OEM parts). If a tinted windscreen isn't available on your motorcycle, you can also do the work yourself and apply either a tint film, or a tint spray.

Advertisement