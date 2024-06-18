How To Measure The Perfect Height For A Motorcycle Windshield

As the primary purpose of a windshield is to shield you from the wind, it's of the utmost importance that it's level with your face while you're riding to create a curved passage for the air to flow over. To ensure your windshield is the perfect height, you'll want to get a measurement of your face relative to the front of the bike.

There are a couple of ways to get this measurement, though the easiest one requires only a tape measure and a helpful buddy. Just take a seat on your motorcycle, and make sure to sit in the way you normally do while riding, and have a friend hold an extended tape measure next to the spot on your bike where a windshield would be mounted. Remember to account for the angle of your front forks. Whatever number on the measure is directly across from the tip of your nose will be your ideal windshield height.

If you don't have a friend to help you, you can get a rough estimate by parking your motorcycle in an open space like a parking lot and marking a point 50 feet away on the ground. Assume your comfortable riding position, look directly at your 50-foot marker, and use a tape measure yourself to determine how high up the tip of your nose is relative to the front of the bike.