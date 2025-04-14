Why Is The Canceled A-12 Military Aircraft Called The 'Flying Dorito?'

The United States of America's Defense Department awarded McDonnell Douglas and General Electric a $4.8-billion contract to develop a potential replacement for the U.S. Navy's A-6 Intruder in 1984. Unlike the A-6, the Navy wanted something with stealth capabilities. McDonnell Douglas designated the new stealth plane the A-12 and the Navy named it the Avenger II after the Grumman torpedo bomber used during World War II. Similar to why the F-35 is called the Lightning II. The new Avenger wouldn't look anything like its propeller-driven predecessor, instead its designers designers came up with a flying wing design that gave it a similar appearance to a Frito-Lay Dorito. Thus, it was nicknamed the "Flying Dorito."

Why didn't anybody call the B-2 the "Flying Dorito?" The rear of the B-2 has a jagged design whereas the A-12's is a straight edge. The nickname was significantly more fitting for the A-12's compact design. Not that it was literally as small as a real Dorito, but its projected smaller stature wouldn't have helped matters. It needed to fit on an aircraft carrier, which meant folding wings. The aircraft's length would have been shorter than the A-6 but its width would have been close to the same.

The Navy intended to purchase 620 airframes while the Marine Corps wanted 238, making a total of 858 A-12's the original plan. Unfortunately, the Marines eventually backed out, reducing the total order to 620, but the Avenger II program was promising. Until it wasn't, making the A-12 just another fighter jet that never took to the sky.

