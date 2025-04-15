Rocket Bunny Subaru BRZ: How Much Does It Cost And What Does The Kit Include?
The Subaru BRZ (and its Toyota GR86 platform mate) is not lacking at all for fun, practicality, and power. But if you want to elevate your BRZ's style points, the Rocket Bunny wide-body kit is a popular upgrade, although a bit controversial. It was formed in the innovative and creative mind of TRA Kyoto and Pandem/Rocket Bunny founder Kei Miura using 3D scanning to create perfect-fitting body kits, and he did it at a time when others were still dabbling with hand-sculpted clay.
Miura started with a self-made 3D scanner using discarded Xbox parts. He and a friend also wrote the software for the DIY scanner so the data is compatible with computer-aided design (CAD) systems. Rocket Bunny unleashed its first body kit (Version 1) for the Scion FR-S in 2013. Since then, Miura's creations have gained a cult following in the aftermarket enthusiast community.
The Subaru BRZ Rocket Bunny Version 2 featured in the photo above is available from Pandem USA for $3,750 as of this writing. The Rocket Bunny FRS/BRZ V2 kit includes a custom front bumper ($860), side skirts ($865), a rear diffuser ($560), front and rear over-fenders ($650 each), a front splitter ($165), and an optional ducktail rear spoiler ($550).
Subaru BRZ Rocket Bunny V3: Upping the racing vibe
The newer Rocket Bunny V3 wide-body kit costs around $4,480. It fits the first-generation Subaru BRZ (ZC6), Toyota 86 (ZN6), and Scion FR-S. The kit includes a front bumper ($860), a front lip ($420), front/side/rear canards ($480), a rear diffuser ($560), front fenders ($650), rear fenders ($650), and side skirts ($860). The optional extras include a duck wing ($465) or a $2,200 GT-style rear spoiler. Among the included hardware is a set of stainless steel self-tapping screws to complete the hardcore racing vibe.
But for those who find the less aggressive Phastek five-axis 5-piece kit lacking in street cred, Rocket Bunny takes things a step further. For those in the know, it's as much about Miura's passion for precision and quality than the looks alone. Other kits are fiberglass, but Rocket Bunny uses fiber-reinforced plastic (FPS) modeled from 3D digital rendering for a near-factory level of quality and fitment. Admittedly, not all BRZ owners prefer the hunkered-down, race-ready, and aggressive vibe of the Rocket Bunny wide-body kits. "I've considered purchasing the Rocket Bunny Kit but have a hard time getting myself to cut the quarter panels," said one commenter at FT86.com. "It pretty much requires custom wheels and wider tires," added another.