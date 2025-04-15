Rocket Bunny Subaru BRZ: How Much Does It Cost And What Does The Kit Include?

The Subaru BRZ (and its Toyota GR86 platform mate) is not lacking at all for fun, practicality, and power. But if you want to elevate your BRZ's style points, the Rocket Bunny wide-body kit is a popular upgrade, although a bit controversial. It was formed in the innovative and creative mind of TRA Kyoto and Pandem/Rocket Bunny founder Kei Miura using 3D scanning to create perfect-fitting body kits, and he did it at a time when others were still dabbling with hand-sculpted clay.

Advertisement

Miura started with a self-made 3D scanner using discarded Xbox parts. He and a friend also wrote the software for the DIY scanner so the data is compatible with computer-aided design (CAD) systems. Rocket Bunny unleashed its first body kit (Version 1) for the Scion FR-S in 2013. Since then, Miura's creations have gained a cult following in the aftermarket enthusiast community.

The Subaru BRZ Rocket Bunny Version 2 featured in the photo above is available from Pandem USA for $3,750 as of this writing. The Rocket Bunny FRS/BRZ V2 kit includes a custom front bumper ($860), side skirts ($865), a rear diffuser ($560), front and rear over-fenders ($650 each), a front splitter ($165), and an optional ducktail rear spoiler ($550).

Advertisement