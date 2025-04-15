Makita Makes A Rechargeable TV And Radio, But You Can't Buy It In The US
Japanese manufacturer Makita has been making tools of one sort or another for more than 100 years. While there are some Makita products you might want to think twice about purchasing, the brand has, by and large, become one of the more respected in the consumer tool realm over that span. These days, Makita is a multinational company whose tools are sold and manufactured over all parts of the globe.
Over the years, Makita's product line has grown to include everything from power tools and accessories to yard maintenance devices and gear that's sure to glam-up your next camping trip. In recent years, Makita even dipped a toe into the television arena, producing a portable LCD TV powered by a rechargeable 18V Lithium-ion battery. The device boasts dual rod antennas, a 10-inch screen, and IPX4 waterproofing when battery-powered. It even doubles as an AM/FM radio, sports Bluetooth connectivity if you prefer to kick out the jams from your mobile device, is outfitted with a fully functional flashlight, and offers both USB playback and USB charging should you find yourself in need.
The television weighs in at roughly 11.5 pounds (5.2 kg), making it easy to carry along wherever you like, and is priced at ¥73,100 (roughly $500). Unfortunately for American consumers interested in purchasing one of Makita's rechargeable TV-Radio combos, the device is not currently being sold or marketed in the United States. That does not, however, mean you can't get your hands on one anyway.
The Makita TV may be available through alternate channels
At least for the moment, Makita's portable TV/Radio is only officially available for sale in Asian markets, so if you're looking to buy one Stateside, you cannot do so through Makita's online retail outlet. But if you're still hot to add the device to your array of luxury travel gear, the rechargeable Makita television can be purchased through secondary markets such as eBay. In fact, as of this writing, there are several of the devices being sold through eBay sellers. Many are listed with little to no markup, with prices ranging from below retail ($396) to about what Makita is charging Japanese customers on its site and up.
You will, however, need to source a rechargeable Makita Lithium-ion battery to power the television, as well as the charger itself, since those items are not included as part of the package. Thankfully, you will not likely need to purchase a wall plug adapter for the device, as Japan largely utilizes two-pronged outlets like those seen in the United States. You may, however, need a voltage converter, as Japanese outlets typically run at 100v, while U.S. outlets tend to run at 120v.
The question then becomes whether Makita's rechargeable TV/Radio is worth the trouble and the investment. According to customer reviews on the device's Japanese Amazon listing, it may not be, as it currently holds a rating of just 3.2 stars out of 5. If you are deterred by that low user rating, there are plenty of great portable TV options out there to consider.