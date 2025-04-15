Makita Makes A Rechargeable TV And Radio, But You Can't Buy It In The US

Japanese manufacturer Makita has been making tools of one sort or another for more than 100 years. While there are some Makita products you might want to think twice about purchasing, the brand has, by and large, become one of the more respected in the consumer tool realm over that span. These days, Makita is a multinational company whose tools are sold and manufactured over all parts of the globe.

Over the years, Makita's product line has grown to include everything from power tools and accessories to yard maintenance devices and gear that's sure to glam-up your next camping trip. In recent years, Makita even dipped a toe into the television arena, producing a portable LCD TV powered by a rechargeable 18V Lithium-ion battery. The device boasts dual rod antennas, a 10-inch screen, and IPX4 waterproofing when battery-powered. It even doubles as an AM/FM radio, sports Bluetooth connectivity if you prefer to kick out the jams from your mobile device, is outfitted with a fully functional flashlight, and offers both USB playback and USB charging should you find yourself in need.

The television weighs in at roughly 11.5 pounds (5.2 kg), making it easy to carry along wherever you like, and is priced at ¥73,100 (roughly $500). Unfortunately for American consumers interested in purchasing one of Makita's rechargeable TV-Radio combos, the device is not currently being sold or marketed in the United States. That does not, however, mean you can't get your hands on one anyway.

