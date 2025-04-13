What's The Cheapest Jeep Model With A Hybrid Engine? Here's What You Need To Know

Jeep introduced the first-ever hybrid-powered Wrangler in 2021, giving it the "4xe" moniker. Choosing a Jeep Wrangler has pros and cons, but the 4xe has become a darling of the sales charts despite its higher cost, enough for it to be named one of the best-selling hybrid cars in North America. The 2025 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4xe is the most affordable plug-in hybrid Jeep. It starts at $52,490 (including the $1,895 destination charge) and includes fog lights, tow hooks, skid plates, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a full-time 4WD transfer case.

Despite being the base model, the Wrangler Sport S 4xe has a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, cloth seats, an eight-speaker stereo, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, automatic climate control, and power amenities. Also, unlike its Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler siblings, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe might not receive the expected price increase from U.S. President Trump's latest tariffs.

Jeep manufactures the Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe in Toledo, Ohio, protecting them from the 25% tariffs imposed on vehicles and auto parts imported into the U.S.A. However, nothing is final as of press time, as reports suggest that only 74% of Wrangler parts are U.S.-made. The remaining 26% might be subject to tariffs and cause future price increases.

