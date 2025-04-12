These Are The Only Yamaha Motorcycles Featured In James Bond Films

Anyone who's ever watched a James Bond movie can tell you that the famed super spy has, historically, held a deep appreciation for a fine automobile. In fact, 007's affinity for supremely stylish vehicles — such as the fan-favorite Aston-Martin DB5 — has led to some of the more memorable chase scenes in not just the Bond franchise, but the history of movies.

Advertisement

Many of those vehicles have rightfully been branded icons in the time-honored annals of cinema. It is, however, rare that you might see a motorcycle listed alongside the likes of the unforgettable Lotus Esprit submarine. That's a little surprising, as motorcycles have, arguably, played as memorable a role in the James Bond franchise, which currently sits at 25 official films, as well as a pair of unofficial entries. Less surprising is that the motorcycles that have appeared in Bond films have proven every bit as impressive as the cars, even on occasions when 007 himself is not actually riding them.

Given the franchise's general affection for vehicles that have British or European origins, you might be surprised to learn that several motorcycles boasting origins from the Asian continent have indeed appeared in James Bond films over the years. Yes, in a pair of Bond flicks that made their way to theaters in the early-1980s, two of those bikes — an XT500 and an XJ650 — bore the branding of Japanese motorcycle titan Yamaha. Here's a look at the builds and the Bond movies in which they appeared.

Advertisement