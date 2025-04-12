How Long Do Makita XGT And LXT Batteries Take To Fully Charge?
Makita is one of the most prominent names on the tool scene, with its cordless efforts proving especially strong. Makita has compact products for your tool collection, as well as larger ones, unique, job-specific pieces, and those that are good for a variety of tasks. Of course, none of them get very far without strong batteries behind them, of which Makita has numerous. XGT and LXT are two of the brand's several sub-lines of batteries, helping folks in all situations get their tools powered up in no time. That is, so long as they're actually charged up.
As great as XGT and LXT batteries are, they're not immune to running out of power. That's why they're capable of recharging, which is as simple as sliding these batteries onto their designated chargers. As far as how long it takes them to charge, they have different ranges. On a standard Makita rapid optimum charger, 40-volt XGT batteries take anywhere from 28 minutes to just over an hour to charge, depending on their amp hours. For instance, 8.0Ah XGT batteries will take longer to charge than 2.0Ah batteries. For the LXT variety, they range anywhere from 25 minutes to 55 minutes depending on the amp hours in question and the average Makita rapid optimum charger.
Fortunately, if you find these charge times lacking, Makita can help. The brand has come up with ways to mitigate charging downtime while working, albeit with the use of different charging hardware.
Multi-port LXT and XGT chargers can lessen downtime on the job
In the same way that Makita has expanded its battery types and the battery versions within them, the brand has come up with multiple charger types. For those looking to cut down on charging time to keep their workflow going — potentially even using non-Makita tools that work with the brand's batteries — it could be worth looking into these appliances. For XGT batteries, you can look into a Makita XGT multi-unit charger. This way, if you have multiple XGT batteries on the job, you can ensure that two are being charged at any given time. Rotate them as needed, and you'll likely avoid any downtime.
As for the LXT variety, this line takes multi-battery charging a step further. In addition to a two-port charger, the LXT series has a four-port charger for added efficiency while at work. Unfortunately, if you only have or need one XGT or LXT battery, the standard charge times are the best you can hope for. At the time of publication, Makita hasn't come up with any quicker single or multi-battery chargers than those currently available under the "rapid optimum" label. Fortunately, for the average user who isn't spending hours upon hours running their tools constantly, these charging times shouldn't seem too egregious — assuming charging is actually happening.
Of course, there's also a chance that your XGT or LXT batteries are sluggishly charging or aren't charging at all. This could be due to an issue with the battery or the charger, so some troubleshooting is needed.
Why isn't your XGT or LXT battery charging?
Should you find yourself in a situation where your Makita XGT or LXT batteries charge slowly or not at all, there's a lot to look into. Starting with the batteries themselves, they might not be accepting of a charge for a few simple reasons. Perhaps they're too hot or too cold to do so, requiring time to reach the proper temperature range to charge. The contacts could be dirty, too, so make sure they're clear of debris before connecting them to a charger. Also, it's advised that batteries aren't stored in close proximity to metal objects that could touch the terminals. This can cause short-circuiting and other general damage to the battery, adversely affecting its overall performance.
Moving onto the charger, it should also be clean and damage-free. The cord should be intact, and the plug should sit firmly in a power outlet. When you place a battery onto your charger, the charger should hold it securely in place, as weak connections can slow or outright prevent charging. You should be mindful of the lights on your Makita charger and their meanings as well since they're designed to tell you what is right or wrong with your battery-charger setup. If all else fails, reaching out to Makita over the phone or through a written submission or bringing the faulty gear to a Makita Service Center can get you some answers.
Both XGT and LXT batteries from Makita can charge up at a decent pace. So long as they're in good shape, used responsibly, and you haven't spotted them as fake Makita batteries, they should serve you in your power tool-related endeavors just fine.