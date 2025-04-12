How Long Do Makita XGT And LXT Batteries Take To Fully Charge?

Makita is one of the most prominent names on the tool scene, with its cordless efforts proving especially strong. Makita has compact products for your tool collection, as well as larger ones, unique, job-specific pieces, and those that are good for a variety of tasks. Of course, none of them get very far without strong batteries behind them, of which Makita has numerous. XGT and LXT are two of the brand's several sub-lines of batteries, helping folks in all situations get their tools powered up in no time. That is, so long as they're actually charged up.

Advertisement

As great as XGT and LXT batteries are, they're not immune to running out of power. That's why they're capable of recharging, which is as simple as sliding these batteries onto their designated chargers. As far as how long it takes them to charge, they have different ranges. On a standard Makita rapid optimum charger, 40-volt XGT batteries take anywhere from 28 minutes to just over an hour to charge, depending on their amp hours. For instance, 8.0Ah XGT batteries will take longer to charge than 2.0Ah batteries. For the LXT variety, they range anywhere from 25 minutes to 55 minutes depending on the amp hours in question and the average Makita rapid optimum charger.

Fortunately, if you find these charge times lacking, Makita can help. The brand has come up with ways to mitigate charging downtime while working, albeit with the use of different charging hardware.

Advertisement