What Years Did Jeep Make The LJ & Which Model Replaced It?

There is one Jeep Wrangler you won't see every day. The long-wheelbase TJ Wrangler Unlimited, designated LJ for "Long Jeep" internally and by Jeep enthusiasts, is essentially the mid-2000s equivalent of a Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler. For all intents and purposes, it's a standard Jeep TJ Wrangler that's been stretched by 10 inches between the front and rear axles and 15 inches overall. Jeep didn't produce many of these in comparison to the standard-length TJ Wrangler — The TJ was produced from 1997 through 2006, and the LJ Wrangler Unlimited was only on the market for the last three years of that run.

Jeep halted both TJ and LJ production with the brand's sweeping changes for the 2007 model year. They included new generations of several production Jeep vehicles, new powertrains, and updated standard equipment. The incoming 4-door Jeep JKU Wrangler Unlimited served as the LJ's direct replacement, though another 2-door stretched Wrangler was never produced again. Today the LJ's closest blood relative is arguably the Jeep Gladiator, considering the selling points of the original LJ were the superior towing capacity and cargo space the open truck bed offered over its standard-length counterpart.

There isn't any reliable manufacturer data available regarding the LJ's production numbers, but online forums and independent researchers estimate that Jeep made about 50,000 2004-2006 Wrangler Unlimiteds —accounting for about one of every five Wranglers produced in those years. That makes it not quite as exclusive as the CJ-8 Scrambler, with only around 28,000 of those ever made. Like the Scrambler, the LJ Wrangler is quickly becoming a proper classic, as many are already over 20 years old.

