Will Towing An EV Actually Charge It?

As electric cars become more common, many drivers are naturally curious about how to manage their battery, especially if they're stuck with an EV that doesn't go very far on a single charge. In fact, you may have wondered if you could charge your electric car just by getting it towed. On the surface, it sounds like it could work. EVs use regenerative braking to recover energy when they slow down or coast downhill. So, if the wheels are spinning while being towed, doesn't that mean electricity is being generated?

Well, to charge an EV battery, you could plug it in at home, at work, or at a fast-charging station. But when you're on the road, regenerative braking lends a hand. It recaptures some of the energy that would've been lost when you slow down and sends it back into the battery, giving you an extra boost in range.

However, towing isn't the same as driving. And as more people buy EVs, it's important to understand what they can and can't do. Automakers have clear warnings about how their EVs should be towed. In fact, towing an EV the wrong way can do more harm than good. In this article, we'll break down the science behind regenerative braking. We'll explore how much energy towing could potentially generate, whether this could damage your vehicle's drivetrain, and what better alternatives there are for when you find yourself stranded with a completely discharged battery.

