Why Does My Car Smell Like Gas? This May Be The Reason

The modern cars we drive are impressive, robust feats of engineering. They're designed to stand up against harsh elements and years of demanding driving while creating immense amounts of power to propel us down the road. And although they're subject to wear and tear, they can be pretty good about letting us know when something is wrong. From built-in monitoring devices like the onboard diagnostics (OBD) system to the numerous engine noises cars can make, our vehicles help us notice problems and damage.

Strange smells, too, can be one of your car's ways of alerting you to a problem. It can create a lot of different odors, from a rotten egg smell to an AC that smells of vinegar to a gas or fuel aroma. While these smells can be irritating and unpleasant, it's important that you don't ignore them or simply cover them up with air fresheners. A gas smell, in particular, can be extremely worrisome, due not only to the health concerns that can come from breathing in fuel fumes, but also due to the increased risk of fires and other damage.

If you're wondering why your car may smell like gas and what you can do to fix it, stick around. While your car can smell like gas for a couple of reasons, most of the time it's due to a malfunction of its fuel system. We'll cover the most common issues and some potential fixes. Here's what you need to know.

