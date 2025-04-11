Why YouTube Is Showing A Black Screen (And How To Fix It)

YouTube has tons of features you'll kick yourself for not using – ones that can help you improve your viewing experience. However, most of them won't be of any use if you experience a black screen while watching YouTube. Unfortunately, the problem isn't limited to a specific platform. You can experience the black-screen YouTube issue while using its app on your smartphone, or on a web browser like Chrome on your computer.

Advertisement

Often, the issue stems from a temporary bug or glitch in the app or the browser you're using. In such a case, simply closing the video you're watching and restarting it fixes the problem. Relaunching the YouTube app, or reloading the YouTube page on your browser also helps in getting rid of such bugs and glitches.

But if the problem continues to occur even after trying these fixes, it signals that it's time to get into some advanced troubleshooting. We'll show you how to get rid of the YouTube black-screen problem so you can continue watching your favorite videos.