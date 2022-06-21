How To Clear The Cache In Opera GX

In 2019, Opera introduced its then-new desktop web browser designed specifically for gamers. Called Opera GX, this product was soon released for anyone to download, and the company followed up the launch with the introduction of mobile Opera GX browsers for Android and iOS in 2021. The browser comes with some unique features targeted specifically at gamers, but Opera GX is still a web browser at its core, and that means it has a cache you'll probably need to clear from time to time.

While this isn't a required task, clearing the cache may make the browser run more efficiently and fix issues any issues you're experiencing with a particular web page, such as it loading old images. As well, deleting these files will free up some space, leaving more room for installing the next game or DLC that catches your eye. Clearing the cache in Opera GX is as simple as it is in the regular Opera browser, though the process varies slightly depending on whether you're using the desktop or mobile version of the software.