What Does Saab Mean And What Kind Of Military Equipment Does It Make?

Sweden is a country quite well known for taking bold design directions and establishing its own distinctive product ranges. Saab, historically, has been known as an auto manufacturer. Though Saab Automobile has been out of business since 2011, it has a long legacy of making fascinating vehicles, like the iconic Saab 900 and the stylish Saab Sonett, that stretches back to its beginning in 1945.

One year after the auto maker's introduction came the Ursaab concept car, which the brand referred to as Project 92. It was the first car they made and was developed with a drag coefficient of a mere 0.3. The reason for this is that, at the time, Saab was an aero plane developer. After all, the name stands for Svenska Aeroplan Aktiebolaget, or Swedish Aeroplane Corporation. The broader military brand outdated the commercial vehicle one, beginning in 1937, which Saab explains was very timely. Its first goal was to "provide planes for the Swedish Air Force, just as Europe was steeling itself for another war."

Saab went on to develop a wide range of military vehicles, weapons, and other equipment. The company's output, over almost a century in the business, incorporates sophisticated weapons systems like the RBS15 family of anti-ship missiles and the AT4 single-use, disposable projectile launcher to eradicate armor. In a more supportive role, the family of Giraffe radar systems is just one innovation that helps keeps allies safe and in the know, while the Double Eagle underwater systems help detect and remove the danger of lurking mines. The big-ticket items of Saab's military output, though, are its vehicles, which include the JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet.

