Yamaha MT-07 Vs. MT-09: What Are The Differences?
Instead of names, many manufacturers use numbers and a slew of abbreviations, so it's understandable if you're a bit confused after looking at all those names on a list and deciding which bike is right for you. In Yamaha's Hyper-Naked category of street bikes, there are basically four flavors to choose from: MT-03, MT-07, MT-09, and MT-10. There are pumped-up versions of the MT-09 and MT-10 with the SP designation, but the four different versions of Yamaha's MT bikes are the most important. Once you've got a mental hold on those models, you can begin to distinguish their unique riding experiences.
Right in the middle of Yamaha's Hyper-Naked category — which are essentially sportsbikes without fairings — there are two bikes that have a lot of overlap when it comes to performance and appeal, despite their differences: the MT-07 and the MT-09. The Yamaha MT-07 is the smaller of the two bikes — it's less powerful than the MT-09, but it still puts down respectable zero to 60 times and has an impressive top speed. The MT-07 was redesigned in 2025 to more closely resemble the MT-09. The MT-09 is larger, less efficient, and more powerful. In fact, it's one of Yamaha's 10 fastest bikes ever. Both bikes have a lot going for them, but their respective prices and available upgrades might help you make up your mind when deciding between them.
A breakdown of the MT-07's specs
For 2025, the Yamaha MT-07 gets a number of updates. It has new styling, a new computer-controlled throttle system, and multiple throttle maps for different power-delivery experiences, The MT-07 is powered by a 689cc dual-overhead cam inline twin-cylinder that basically carries over from the previous model year — still making about 72 horsepower and 49 lb-ft of torque. It uses a six-speed manual transmission, but it gets a new assist & slipper clutch. Up front, it uses new KYB inverted forks with 5.1 inches of travel, and in the back it uses a KYB shock with adjustable preload and rebound damping, with 5.1 inches of travel. New tech equipment for the 2025 MT-07 includes a 5-inch color TFT display, updated handlebar buttons, and self-cancelling turn signals.
According to Yamaha's estimates, the MT-07 will return 57 miles per gallon, and with a 3.7-gallon fuel tank, that's a range of about 210 miles, provided you're gentle on the throttle. Filled up with gas and carrying around all the requisite fluids, the MT-07 has a wet weight of 403 pounds. Being the smaller of the two bikes, the MT-07 naturally has a lower seat height – 31.7 inches by Yamaha's measurements — which should be helpful for shorter riders. It isn't the ideal beginner bike, but the MT-07 is certainly approachable. MSRP for the MT-07 is $9,199 (including a $600 destination fee), and it's available in three colors: Matte charcoal black, Ice Storm (a sort of silver-ish color), and Yamaha Blue.
A closer look at the MT-09
There's a lot to know about the MT-09, but we'll start off with the simple stuff. As you can probably infer from the higher number in its name, the MT-09 is a larger bike, with more displacement. It uses an 890cc inline three-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission using an assist & slipper clutch. The fuel tank on the MT-09 is also 3.7 gallons, but Yamaha estimates that it'll return 48 mpg. Crunch the numbers, and the maximum range is about 177 miles on a single tank. The MT-09's seat is a bit higher off the ground, measuring 32.5 inches off the ground — shorter riders may be a bit less comfortable on this bigger bike. The MT-09 is also heavier, but only by a little bit. It has a quoted wet weight of 425 lbs.
The MT-09's three-cylinder engine is much more powerful than the 07's inline twin. The MT-09 makes 117 hp – a strong number for any naked bike. Like the MT-07, the MT-09 has 298mm front brake discs, and 245mm rear brake discs. Both bikes also use the same size wheels and tires. Up front, both bikes use 120/70R17 tires, with 180/55R17 in the back. The MT-07 gets a slightly less aggressive tire — the Sportmax Q5A, while the MT-09 gets a Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23. All three of the MT-07's colors are also available on the MT-09. MSRP for the MT-09 goes up to $11,424 (including a $625 destination fee).
The MT-09 SP adds some pretty cool gear
It's powered by the same crossplane 890cc three-cylinder engine as the standard MT-09, but the MT-09 SP upgrades a lot of hardware that discerning riders will notice and that sets it even further apart from smaller bikes like the MT-07. Up front, the SP gets upgraded KYB suspension with adjustable preload, and high- and low-speed compression rebound. The rear KYB shock from the standard MT-09 is replaced with an Öhlins shock on the SP. The MT-09 SP's brake discs are the same size as the standard model, but the calipers are upgraded to Brembo units up front. A two-duct intake changes the SP's sound a bit, with "acoustic amplifier" grilles on top of the fuel tank.
Ride height, suspension travel, ground clearance, fuel-tank size, and estimated fuel economy are all the same on the SP. Curb weight is also slightly higher (428 lbs compared to the standard bike's 425 lbs), but the aesthetics are clearly unique. From the gold (DLC coated) KYB front forks to the bright Öhlins rear shock and the special paint and the unique "Liquid Metal/Raven" paint scheme, the MT-09 SP feels special in a crowd of naked sport bikes. The price is pretty special too — checking in at $13,124 (including $625 destination fee). The MT-07 might strike some shoppers as a strong beginner bike, but the MT-09 and especially the MT-09 SP are a better fit for experienced riders.