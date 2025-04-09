Yamaha MT-07 Vs. MT-09: What Are The Differences?

Instead of names, many manufacturers use numbers and a slew of abbreviations, so it's understandable if you're a bit confused after looking at all those names on a list and deciding which bike is right for you. In Yamaha's Hyper-Naked category of street bikes, there are basically four flavors to choose from: MT-03, MT-07, MT-09, and MT-10. There are pumped-up versions of the MT-09 and MT-10 with the SP designation, but the four different versions of Yamaha's MT bikes are the most important. Once you've got a mental hold on those models, you can begin to distinguish their unique riding experiences.

Right in the middle of Yamaha's Hyper-Naked category — which are essentially sportsbikes without fairings — there are two bikes that have a lot of overlap when it comes to performance and appeal, despite their differences: the MT-07 and the MT-09. The Yamaha MT-07 is the smaller of the two bikes — it's less powerful than the MT-09, but it still puts down respectable zero to 60 times and has an impressive top speed. The MT-07 was redesigned in 2025 to more closely resemble the MT-09. The MT-09 is larger, less efficient, and more powerful. In fact, it's one of Yamaha's 10 fastest bikes ever. Both bikes have a lot going for them, but their respective prices and available upgrades might help you make up your mind when deciding between them.

