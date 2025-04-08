SUV Or Pickup Truck: Which Is Better For Overlanding? (According To Drivers)
For those who enjoy spending time off the grid, overlanding has become the go-to activity in recent years. Instead of paying hundreds of dollars a night for a hotel or Airbnb, all they need is their vehicle. However, since overlanding is all about going to remote locations with unpaved roads or where roads might not even exist, not just any vehicle will do. That's where the SUV vs. pickup debate comes in, as drivers search for the best vehicle for their overland adventures. Most drivers know that there are several things to consider before buying an overlanding vehicle, like cargo space, off-road capability, comfort, and reliability. But these are qualities that exist in both SUVs and pickups — so how do you know which one's actually the better choice?
Some would say it comes down to a matter of preference. After all, both vehicles have their pros and cons. For example, if you prioritize comfort for traveling long distances, an SUV may be the best choice. While newer pickups are more comfortable than those of the past, they still can't compete with SUVs when it comes to ride quality and interior space. On the other hand, you might choose a pickup for its open bed, higher payload capacity, and flexibility when hauling gear or adding a rooftop tent. There are long lists of pros and cons for both types of vehicles that could be debated for days on end. If you ask overlanders, you'll get some strong opinions — but no clear winner. In the end, it probably comes down to what kind of overlanding experience you're after.
SUVs offer enclosed storage and passenger comfort
Many drivers who prefer SUVs to pickups enjoy that they have an enclosed cargo space that keeps their gear secure and protected from the elements. The rear seats in most SUVs fold down, and in some, like the Toyota 4Runner or Ford Expedition, you can remove the second row entirely, giving you enough space to sleep or set up a full-length storage platform for gear.
On the r/overlanding subreddit, one Redditor who went from an SUV to a truck had this to say, "I miss having my sleeping platform and secure storage, but don't miss having to throw my kayak on the roof, and the truck is a bit more usable for other stuff I do." Another Redditor said they liked sleeping in an "insulated and weatherproof area" where they can turn on the A/C if needed, while another said they'd tried trucks but "...just can't get away from SUVs." An underlying theme for these opinions was the enclosed space and versatility SUVs offer for both sleeping and storing gear safely inside the vehicle.
On the TacomaWorld forum, keeping cargo secure wasn't the only reason for choosing an SUV over a pickup, one user pointed out that if you're traveling in areas with a large bear population, an SUV might provide more protection, saying, "The other reason to go for SUV over truck is for bear country, which calls for a hard shell." The same user pointed out that while one can throw a topper on the back of a truck, if you need to keep the windows shut, you won't get much airflow, so things can get stuffy and damp.
Pickup trucks provide versatile cargo solutions and higher payload capacity
While many drivers speak highly of using an SUV for overlanding, just as many, if not more, say pickups are even better. Many drivers carry lots of cargo when they go overlanding, and an SUV just can't compare in terms of payload capacity and bed space for bulky or dirty gear. Since they have an open bed, pickups can haul larger items like fuel cans, recovery gear, or bikes without worrying about space or messing up the interior. An overlanding enthusiast on the r/overlanding subreddit said, "I would go with the truck, myself. Overall, it's a more flexible platform than an SUV." Others mentioned adding a topper to a pickup truck to get the best of both worlds, with another Redditor saying, "Truck with softopper would/is my choice. Super versatile."
Most drivers on the Overland Bound forum gave trucks the edge for a number of reasons, including higher payload and towing capacity as well as extra space, even if it's not all enclosed. One driver explained it this way, "Truck, I've had both, moved on because there is greater versatility in the truck. A small-sized SUV might be more nimble...you'll find trucks with more mod options, more payload, and greater towing capacity."
On the GON Forum, many drivers said the choice of truck vs. SUV mainly comes down to where you're going. One user said that trucks are a better option because they're easier to customize thanks to the wide availability of aftermarket parts, and many come off the lot already set up for 4WD use. Another user said, "It really all depends on how you build your truck." If you purchase a cheap truck with a high towing capacity, you can use it to haul a trailer or overland camper, something that's not as easy with an SUV.