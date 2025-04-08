SUV Or Pickup Truck: Which Is Better For Overlanding? (According To Drivers)

For those who enjoy spending time off the grid, overlanding has become the go-to activity in recent years. Instead of paying hundreds of dollars a night for a hotel or Airbnb, all they need is their vehicle. However, since overlanding is all about going to remote locations with unpaved roads or where roads might not even exist, not just any vehicle will do. That's where the SUV vs. pickup debate comes in, as drivers search for the best vehicle for their overland adventures. Most drivers know that there are several things to consider before buying an overlanding vehicle, like cargo space, off-road capability, comfort, and reliability. But these are qualities that exist in both SUVs and pickups — so how do you know which one's actually the better choice?

Some would say it comes down to a matter of preference. After all, both vehicles have their pros and cons. For example, if you prioritize comfort for traveling long distances, an SUV may be the best choice. While newer pickups are more comfortable than those of the past, they still can't compete with SUVs when it comes to ride quality and interior space. On the other hand, you might choose a pickup for its open bed, higher payload capacity, and flexibility when hauling gear or adding a rooftop tent. There are long lists of pros and cons for both types of vehicles that could be debated for days on end. If you ask overlanders, you'll get some strong opinions — but no clear winner. In the end, it probably comes down to what kind of overlanding experience you're after.

