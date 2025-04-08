5 Of The Best Dually Trucks You Can Buy (According To Owners)
It's common to see pickup trucks on American roads since they are consistently among the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. A slightly rarer sight are the bigger variants known as dually trucks. Along with being bigger, what makes them different from regular pickups are their dual rear wheels, hence the name. These heavy-duty trucks have four wheels on the rear axle for enhanced stability, weight distribution, and towing capacity, making them ideal for demanding applications.
Most dually trucks are designed on a one-ton chassis so that they can handle extreme towing and cargo loads. As such, these trucks have a niche appeal for buyers with the need for their capabilites. Commercial operators like construction companies and agricultural workers can rely on dually trucks to transport heavy materials and equipment, including livestock, feed, and crops. RV enthusiasts, campers, and horse trailer owners can use them to tow long distances. Many business owners also prefer dually trucks for deliveries.
Although the extra set of rear wheels improves their traction and control, dually trucks also come with trade-offs. Their wider stance makes parking and driving in tight spaces more challenging, so they're not the best option for everyday driving, particularly in crowded cities. But for those planning to buy a dually truck for practical reasons, the following are some of the ones best regarded by their owners.
Ford F-350 Super Duty
The Ford F-350 Super Duty is among the biggest Ford trucks and SUVs available on the market. The 2025 edition is available in five trims, and the automaker is offering the dually configuration as an option across all of them. Even the base-level XL trim can benefit from the extra wheels, enhancing its towing and payload capacity. The XL and other two lower-level trims come equipped with a 6.8-liter V8 gas engine making 405 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the higher-level trims — King Ranch and Platinum — can handle the dual rear wheels better with their 7.3-liter V8 gas engine that produces 430 horsepower and 485 pound-feet of torque.
The F-350 Super Duty slots in between the F-250 and F-450 Super Duty pickups. Aside from being a powerhouse due to its impressive towing and hauling capabilities, features like trailer hitch assist and onboard scales make it easy for owners to handle the truck. One satisfied owner wrote on Cars.com: "Can not say enough of how nice this truck is to drive. Seat is so comfortable I feel as if I am in a high end SUV ... Tows like the 17,000 lb fifth wheel isn't even behind it." However, the F-350 can be expensive. The XL trim starts at just under $47,000 while the top-level Platinum trim will set you back more than $79,000. The dually option increases the price of this truck by around $2,000.
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
The Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD comes in many trim levels and powertrain combos. If you plan on purchasing one, here are some things you should know before buying a Chevrolet Silverado. First off, only some of the current trims offer the choice to be configured as a dually. The most enticing option, of course, is the top-of-the-line High Country variant. This truck doesn't come cheap, ranging from $72,900 for the base version to just over $91,000 for the Silverado 3500 High Country with AWD and dual rear wheels. Reviews on TrueCar.com suggest owners like the towing capacity, interior and exterior design, and fuel mileage of the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.
Due to its size, visibility can be an issue for some drivers. However, General Motors equipped the truck with handy features like rearview mirror and rear parking assist cameras. The 2022 model has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from owners who left reviews with Kelley Blue Book. Some pointed out the smooth ride, heated steering wheel and seats, and quiet cabin as notable upsides. They also commend the truck's pulling capacity, with one owner saying, "This truck is a beast [in terms of] towing, power, and comfort."
GMC Sierra 3500 HD
The Silverado's GM cousin, the GMC Sierra 3500 HD, is another worthy entry on this list. The model comes in several trims, but only the high-end Denali Ultimate is offered exclusively in a 4x4 dually configuration. As the top variant, this truck starts at $93,900 and comes with a Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 engine coupled with an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission. This fully-loaded version comes standard with full-grain leather seating, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, a 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the signature Vader Chrome grille, 20-inch wheels with gloss-black inserts, 16-way power front seats with massage feature, and illuminated power assist steps.
Though packed with premium features, what makes the GMC Sierra 3500 HD stand out is its towing power. As one proud owner shared in a review published on Kelley Blue Book, "Pulling a conventional 10,000-lb trailer over mountain passes is a whole new experience. Staying at the speed limit up long steep grades did not change the engine temperature. I feathered the accelerator up the mountain. Another owner lauded the truck's performance on urban roads in a post on Edmunds that said, "While commuting around town, I think I am in my wife's German SUV because the ride and amenities are excellent."
Ram 3500
Though its pickups aren't quite as popular as those from Ford and Chevrolet, Ram has been offering solid trucks to the market for decades. Ram trucks was split off from Dodge in 2009, and the Ram 3500 is the heavy-duty flagship of the lineup today. Motor Trend named it the top dually pickup for 2024, and it's available in five trim levels — Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Longhorn, and Limited. Buyers also get to choose between two engine options: a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 and a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel. What makes this one of the best dually trucks available right now is its advanced towing features like trailer reverse steering control and an integrated trailer monitoring system. Both make maneuvering and hauling more manageable and less stressful. Pricing for the Tradesman dually starts at just over $47,000 and goes up to just over $90,000 for the top-tier Limited in a dually 4WD configuration.
Owners of the Ram 3500 HD praise the truck's blend of power, capability, and surprising refinement. One reviewer wrote on Cars.com, "Truck that can tow anything without a problem, and has good 4WD capabilities even though it's a super heavy truck." Another owner appreciated the balance between utility and comfort, saying, "Quality build throughout. Great handling and comfortable ride. Fuel economy averages 18-19 mpg." Others commend the interior, with a Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Mega Cab owner noting, "This truck is huge! But it doesn't ride or drive like the big truck it really is ... Ram got it right."
Ford F-450 Super Duty
Wrapping up this list is Ford's F-450 Super Duty pickup. The 2025 model is available only in dually configuration in all five trims — XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum. As expected, it's priced a little higher than the F-350, with the Regular Cab version in base XL trim starting at just under $60,000. The F-450 Platinum costs just over $96,000 before you add options. Engine choices are similar to the ones available for the F-350 Super Duty — a 6.8-liter V8 gas engine for the XL, XLT, and Lariat variants and a 7.3-liter V8 for the King Ranch and Platinum variants.
Owners have raved about the Ford F-450 dually truck. One 2022 owner wrote on Kelley Blue Book, "Tons of room inside, excellent power from the 6.7L diesel and reliability, seats can take an 8 hr drive and [you're] not hurting and stiff. It rides like a one-ton dually, when you put a load on it most of the time you don't even know it's there." An owner of a 2024 model quipped via Edmunds, "Hands down the best truck on the market, hence the shortage of inventory, and backlog of customer orders. Technology is astounding."