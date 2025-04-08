5 Of The Best Dually Trucks You Can Buy (According To Owners)

It's common to see pickup trucks on American roads since they are consistently among the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. A slightly rarer sight are the bigger variants known as dually trucks. Along with being bigger, what makes them different from regular pickups are their dual rear wheels, hence the name. These heavy-duty trucks have four wheels on the rear axle for enhanced stability, weight distribution, and towing capacity, making them ideal for demanding applications.

Most dually trucks are designed on a one-ton chassis so that they can handle extreme towing and cargo loads. As such, these trucks have a niche appeal for buyers with the need for their capabilites. Commercial operators like construction companies and agricultural workers can rely on dually trucks to transport heavy materials and equipment, including livestock, feed, and crops. RV enthusiasts, campers, and horse trailer owners can use them to tow long distances. Many business owners also prefer dually trucks for deliveries.

Although the extra set of rear wheels improves their traction and control, dually trucks also come with trade-offs. Their wider stance makes parking and driving in tight spaces more challenging, so they're not the best option for everyday driving, particularly in crowded cities. But for those planning to buy a dually truck for practical reasons, the following are some of the ones best regarded by their owners.

