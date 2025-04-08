4 Modern Alternatives To The Chevrolet El Camino

There are several modern alternatives to the Chevrolet El Camino available today. But first, an explanation of what an El Camino is, for those of you who might not know. The Chevrolet El Camino was a pickup truck built on a passenger car platform and was Chevy's response to the similar Ford Ranchero. The original El Camino, which was produced for only two model years (1959 and 1960), was based on the full-size Chevy station wagon, retaining the front end and the two front doors, but adding a short roof and a double-walled pickup bed in back. It did not meet sales expectations and was dropped after the 1960 model year. However, Ford's competitor, the Ranchero, continued to perform well in the marketplace. This led Chevrolet to reintroduce the El Camino for the 1964 model year, this time on the mid-size Chevelle platform.

The 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle had been developed for the early stages of what would become the muscle car wars later in that decade. A 327 cubic-inch V8 engine was available in both the Chevelle and the El Camino, giving them some performance appeal. When the next generation El Camino was released for the 1968 model year, you could get a Super Sport El Camino with one of several huge V8s in the front. The high-water mark may have been the awesome 1970 El Camino SS with a 455 cubic-inch, big-block LS6 putting out 450 very underrated horsepower. Emission regulations strangled the muscle cars, but the El Camino soldiered on until its final appearance in 1987.