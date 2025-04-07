Why Do NASCAR Drivers Stick Their Hands Out Of The Window?

NASCAR drivers are known to be hot-headed, so the first answer that probably comes to mind is they're giving the universal sign for being angry at another driver. There's a lot of paint swapping and bumper bumping that goes on during the season, especially on short tracks like Martinsville or Bristol or road courses like Sonoma or Watkins Glen. And while there have been several occasions where flipping the bird has happened, that's not what we're talking about here.

The driver's side window in a NASCAR Cup car has a safety net instead of Lexan (like all the other windows), which can be removed when the driver needs to exit. This open window causes aerodynamic drag, especially at high speeds, so NASCAR has long allowed drivers to put their hands up to block incoming air. Some drivers have even gone so far as to stick their hand out the opening between the net and the A-pillar, while others stick their fingers through the netting, all of which is also permitted as long as the net remains in position and the holes aren't modified.

Every one of the 40 cars entered in each week's race gets inspected five different times over the weekend, starting with when they first roll off the haulers. Virtually everything about the vehicle — from the weight to the shape of the nose, to the tires and the transmission – is looked at to ensure they comply with the rules. They're inspected again before and after qualifying and before and after the actual race, with the post-race look over taking as much as two hours before the winner is confirmed.

