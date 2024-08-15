Joey Logano's All Time Favorite Car

Joey Logano has spent the better part of the past two decades charging around NASCAR tracks across the country at speeds most humans simply cannot fathom. Along the way, he's become one of the more successful drivers on the stock car circuit, notching Cup Series wins in both 2018 and 2022.

Logano, of course, drives the number 22 Shell Pennzoil car for Team Penske these days. If you know anything about that car, you're aware that it's a souped-up Ford Mustang Dark Horse. But for as much time as Logano spends speeding around NASCAR tracks in that Ford, it would seem that in his downtime, the 2-time NASCAR champion prefers to cruise around in a decidedly different sort of vehicle from the automaker. In fact, he recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a picture of his favorite off-track Ford. To the surprise of many, the vehicle pictured in Logano's post was a vintage Model T, which happens to have been Ford's first-ever production car.

That Model T appears to be held up on a car jack, and without all of its wheels in place. This would be because Logano was swapping out the tires when he snapped the shot, as he stated in the accompanying caption: "Here's an off-weekend project you don't see too often... Installing fresh tires on my favorite car to drive, my 1924 Ford Model T." Yes, Logano actually owns the slick Model T pictured in that social media post, and it is not the only classic vehicle he tinkers with in his spare time.

