Joey Logano's All Time Favorite Car
Joey Logano has spent the better part of the past two decades charging around NASCAR tracks across the country at speeds most humans simply cannot fathom. Along the way, he's become one of the more successful drivers on the stock car circuit, notching Cup Series wins in both 2018 and 2022.
Logano, of course, drives the number 22 Shell Pennzoil car for Team Penske these days. If you know anything about that car, you're aware that it's a souped-up Ford Mustang Dark Horse. But for as much time as Logano spends speeding around NASCAR tracks in that Ford, it would seem that in his downtime, the 2-time NASCAR champion prefers to cruise around in a decidedly different sort of vehicle from the automaker. In fact, he recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a picture of his favorite off-track Ford. To the surprise of many, the vehicle pictured in Logano's post was a vintage Model T, which happens to have been Ford's first-ever production car.
That Model T appears to be held up on a car jack, and without all of its wheels in place. This would be because Logano was swapping out the tires when he snapped the shot, as he stated in the accompanying caption: "Here's an off-weekend project you don't see too often... Installing fresh tires on my favorite car to drive, my 1924 Ford Model T." Yes, Logano actually owns the slick Model T pictured in that social media post, and it is not the only classic vehicle he tinkers with in his spare time.
The Model T is not the only classic in Logano's colleciton
It turns out that Joey Logano is a classic car junkie and has a pretty impressive slate of vintage cars, trucks, and hot rods in his own personal collection. The NASCAR star regularly features those vehicles on his YouTube channel in a series called Carography, and if you've seen the episode featuring his 1924 Model T, you know it's one of his most-prized automotive possessions. You also know he actually does crank up the game-changing T-4 engine to take the vintage Ford out for the occasional joy ride.
While it's not entirely clear just how vast Logano's vintage car collection is, the stock car racer told Autoweek during a 2022 interview that he had between 35 and 40 vehicles in his private garage. That Autoweek article shined the spotlight on some of the more impressive vehicles in Logano's collection, and it seems that the driver's love of Ford muscle extends beyond the Mustang he's seen piloting around NASCAR tracks on race day.
In fact, his collection features a number of builds from the American automaker. Along with his cherry Model T, Logano also has a 1935 Ford Pickup tricked out Factory Five-style that he claims is faster than his NASCAR ride. There's also a 1971 Mustang Mach 1 that's packing a 5.0 Coyote with supercharger, a 1946 Super Deluxe, a 1961 Econoline Pickup, and a Fox Body Mustang in the mix. Among Logano's newer builds is a 2017 Ford GT adorned with his NASCAR racing number, 22. Fittingly, the supercharged GT's vin number is also 22 and is reportedly the most valuable car Logano owns.