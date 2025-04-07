What Is The DAC Button In Your Toyota Used For?
Toyota trucks and SUVs with automatic gearboxes and a four-wheel drivetrain typically have a DAC or Downhill Assist Control button in the center console, as seen in the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser. The DAC/Crawl feature assists the driver in downhill gradients and automatically maintains a pre-set speed for safer descents. It brakes the individual wheels to maintain a slow and steady downhill travel. It operates without driver intervention or without stepping on the brakes or throttle. Moreover, DAC works whether moving forward or backward.
The DAC/Crawl button typically combines with the HAC or Hill Start Assist Control, a feature that holds the brakes and prevents backward rolling when moving from a stop on hilly terrain. DAC and HAC are safety features that mitigate loss of control (when climbing or descending), but the former is exclusive to Toyota vehicles with all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD). On the other hand, you can find HAC even in Toyota crossovers or sedans with a front-wheel drivetrain (FWD) like the 2025 Toyota Camry.
How to use the Toyota DAC/Crawl button
Since the DAC/Crawl feature prevents excess speed and helps maintain control when traversing downhill, the system will engage at speeds not exceeding 18 mph (30 kph). In addition, the four-wheel drive transfer mode should be in 4H (high-speed four-wheel drive). Consult your Toyota vehicle's owner's manual for more information on switching between two- or four-wheel drive (4H and 4L).
While driving, pressing the DAC/Crawl button will engage the system. You'll know the system is working if the DAC light is ON and the DAC indicator flashes in the instrument panel. Next, you can set the DAC vehicle speed by turning the mode select switch between 3 mph (4ph) and 18 mph (30 kph). Turning the switch counterclockwise decreases the speed, while turning it clockwise increases the vehicle speed. The instrument cluster will display your selected speed while in DAC mode.
When the vehicle is back on level ground, pressing the DAC/Crawl button will turn it off. The DAC feature is applicable in Tow Haul or Tow+ mode and works whether the Multi-Terrain Select is on or off. Moreover, DAC will work if the shift lever is in D (Drive) or R (Reverse). The system will not operate and flash the DAC indicator light if the shift lever is in P (Park) or N (Neutral).