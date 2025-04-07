What Is The DAC Button In Your Toyota Used For?

Since the DAC/Crawl feature prevents excess speed and helps maintain control when traversing downhill, the system will engage at speeds not exceeding 18 mph (30 kph). In addition, the four-wheel drive transfer mode should be in 4H (high-speed four-wheel drive). Consult your Toyota vehicle's owner's manual for more information on switching between two- or four-wheel drive (4H and 4L).

Advertisement

While driving, pressing the DAC/Crawl button will engage the system. You'll know the system is working if the DAC light is ON and the DAC indicator flashes in the instrument panel. Next, you can set the DAC vehicle speed by turning the mode select switch between 3 mph (4ph) and 18 mph (30 kph). Turning the switch counterclockwise decreases the speed, while turning it clockwise increases the vehicle speed. The instrument cluster will display your selected speed while in DAC mode.

When the vehicle is back on level ground, pressing the DAC/Crawl button will turn it off. The DAC feature is applicable in Tow Haul or Tow+ mode and works whether the Multi-Terrain Select is on or off. Moreover, DAC will work if the shift lever is in D (Drive) or R (Reverse). The system will not operate and flash the DAC indicator light if the shift lever is in P (Park) or N (Neutral).

Advertisement