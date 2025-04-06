Why Do Woodworking Benches Have Holes? Here's What They're For

The major appeal of dog holes in a woodworking bench is that they can serve as an easy means of holding down a woodworking project. For example, let's say you have an adjustable vise attached to the side of your table. On its own, a vise would only be able to safely hold a piece of wood at certain angles. However, if you were to insert a metal dowel into a dog hole, also known as a bench dog, you create a sturdy, static point. Place your piece of wood against the bench dog, pull the vise in, and the whole thing is held firmly in place, ready for you to go at it with your favorite woodworking tools from Harbor Freight. If the vise isn't high or large enough to effectively secure the wood, you may be able to drill another dog hole right into the vise itself, then add another bench dog to serve as a second anchor point.

Speaking of anchoring, that's the other big draw of having dog holes in your woodworking bench: anchoring down tools and accessories. There are various gadgets you can secure to a woodworking bench by simply slotting them into a dog hole. If you didn't have a vise for the previous scenario, you could instead insert a couple of clamps or holdfasts into your dog holes to keep the piece of wood held down. Dog holes can also be used to hold up guide rails for taking precise measurements on wood while cutting, or through the use of special connecting dogs, attach entire sub-benches to your workbench.