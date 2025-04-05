Does Rolls-Royce Make Military Submarines?

There are, as the age-old saying goes, few certainties in life. But one thing's for sure: anyone familiar with high-end automobiles knows that a vehicle with the Rolls-Royce emblem or classic Pantheon grille guarantees style and luxury. Of course, piloting a Rolls-Royce branded vehicle like the powerful Black Badge Spectre will set you back some serious coin these days. There are, however, vehicles being manufactured under the Rolls-Royce name that cost considerably more than even the priciest vehicles bearing the iconic "RR" badge.

No, it's not that fabled Rolls-Royce pickup truck some of you might've heard about. Rather, it is an actual military-grade submarine whose price tag per unit is not explicitly known, but is estimated to somewhere in the range of tens of billions of dollars. And yes, while many may not realize it, Rolls-Royce does, in fact, play a part in the production of nuclear vessels for the Royal Navy's submarine program.

It turns out that Rolls-Royce has had dealings with the Royal Navy for the better part of the past 60 years, largely in designing and supplying the nuclear propulsion plant for the seafaring wing of the British military. That partnership is set to continue for several more years, as Rolls-Royce secured an $11 billion contract (9 billion pounds) to make reactors for the Royal Navy in January 2025.

