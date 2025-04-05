What Could It Mean If Your Push-Start Vehicle Won't Crank?

Your car's refusal to crank when the start button is pushed could be a sign that it's time to replace your car battery. However, if your key fob won't unlock the doors, but the locks work using the interior buttons, or if your car will crank when the smart key is held close to the button, the issue might be a weak smart key battery instead.

If you have access to a spare smart key for your car, or have a new battery for it (be sure to consult your owner's manual for the proper replacement procedure), you can probably eliminate the smart key as the source of the problem. If you're the DIY type, and have the proper tools, you could check the battery voltage with a multimeter like this auto-ranging digital unit from Klein Tools. While you're checking your car's battery, be sure to look for signs of corrosion around the battery terminals, any bulges on the case, and any liquid or smelly goo oozing from anywhere. These are sure signs that your battery is shot.

If you can tell your car battery is dead it's probably best to call in the pros unless you're an advanced DIY mechanic. Attempts to change a battery without the proper knowledge can short out your car's electrical components. Also, the lead-acid batteries commonly found in automobiles can emit a flammable combination of hydrogen and oxygen that is easily ignited by any spark or other ignition source.

