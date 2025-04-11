How To Transfer Your AppleCare Plan (And Why You Might Need To)

Apple is best known for manufacturing the iPhone — the most popular smartphone in the U.S. Of course, with products like the MacBook, iPad, and the AirPods, Apple holds a range of products in its catalog. In addition to all the hardware the company sells, Apple has a strong foothold in a wide array of software and services. Things like Apple Music, Apple TV, and iCloud+ are all services that work best with Apple products and enjoy a good number of paying subscribers worldwide.

AppleCare, which is an extended warranty program, is yet another add-on that the company offers. You can bundle in an AppleCare plan with a device at the time of checkout, or buy it within a specified window post-purchase. Most Apple products come with a year of limited warranty — but this does not cover accidental damage, which is where AppleCare comes in. An iPhone equipped with an AppleCare+ plan, for example, is covered for unlimited incidents of accidental damage. You also get theft and loss protection, with a free battery replacement if your iPhone's battery health drops below 80%.

AppleCare+ is available for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, AirPods, and other devices that Apple sells. AppleCare+ coverage can be nice to have, but what if you wish to upgrade to a new device? What happens to your current warranty plan? Let's break down your options if you intend to transfer an AppleCare+ plan.

