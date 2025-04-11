How To Transfer Your AppleCare Plan (And Why You Might Need To)
Apple is best known for manufacturing the iPhone — the most popular smartphone in the U.S. Of course, with products like the MacBook, iPad, and the AirPods, Apple holds a range of products in its catalog. In addition to all the hardware the company sells, Apple has a strong foothold in a wide array of software and services. Things like Apple Music, Apple TV, and iCloud+ are all services that work best with Apple products and enjoy a good number of paying subscribers worldwide.
AppleCare, which is an extended warranty program, is yet another add-on that the company offers. You can bundle in an AppleCare plan with a device at the time of checkout, or buy it within a specified window post-purchase. Most Apple products come with a year of limited warranty — but this does not cover accidental damage, which is where AppleCare comes in. An iPhone equipped with an AppleCare+ plan, for example, is covered for unlimited incidents of accidental damage. You also get theft and loss protection, with a free battery replacement if your iPhone's battery health drops below 80%.
AppleCare+ is available for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, AirPods, and other devices that Apple sells. AppleCare+ coverage can be nice to have, but what if you wish to upgrade to a new device? What happens to your current warranty plan? Let's break down your options if you intend to transfer an AppleCare+ plan.
Can you transfer AppleCare to a different device?
If you're considering upgrading to a new iPhone or iPad by trading in or selling your old device, you might want to transfer your existing AppleCare plan onto the new one. Unfortunately, AppleCare is tied to your device, which means it stays with it. You cannot transfer an existing AppleCare plan to a new device.
If you're planning to sell your iPhone, the AppleCare plan you've purchased up front can be passed to the new owner — provided you're willing to jump through a few hoops and a phone call. To transfer your AppleCare plan to a new owner, you need to contact Apple Support with a few things handy, such as your AppleCare agreement number, the serial number of the device you're intending to sell, the proof of coverage, as well as the original sales receipt of the device. Transferring your AppleCare plan to the new owner may even let you value your device a touch higher at the time of sale.
There are a few different ways AppleCare+ can be renewed, and you can only transfer the plan if you've paid for it upfront at the time of the device purchase. In case you're on a monthly or yearly plan that's tied to your Apple account, you cannot transfer it with a device you're selling. On the brighter side, this means you can simply cancel it and start a new AppleCare plan on another device you're upgrading to.
How to cancel your AppleCare plan
You cannot transfer your AppleCare+ plan to your new device, and the next best option in this case would be to cancel it. If you've paid upfront for a plan, you can contact Apple Support to cancel it. You will then receive a refund proportional to the remaining coverage time, and minus the cost of any services you've availed as part of the AppleCare+ program. You can check your Apple warranty coverage through the Apple Support app.
If you're instead paying monthly or annually for an AppleCare+ plan, you can simply cancel it yourself. Follow these steps to cancel a monthly or yearly AppleCare plan:
- On your iPhone, launch the Settings app and tap on your Apple Account at the very top.
- Select "Subscriptions" and tap on the AppleCare plan you wish to cancel.
- Tap on the "Cancel Subscription" option.
- You will be prompted that once you cancel your ongoing AppleCare plan, you cannot renew it again. Tap on "Confirm."
You can also manage your subscriptions by visiting the Apple Account website though a web browser on a computer. Once you cancel your subscription, your AppleCare plan will continue until the next pay period. In case you want to cancel it immediately, you have the option to contact Apple Support and possibly get a partial refund. You can then sign up for a new AppleCare plan on the device you're switching to.