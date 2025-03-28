4 Cool Features That Phones Have Overseas, But Not In The US

In the U.S., we have a pretty basic selection of smartphones to choose from. Yes, we have foldables like the Moto Razr+ and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and we even have a phone or two with a stylus, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, so that's fun. But when you look across the pond (on either side) there is a wealth of smartphone variety to be had, that the U.S. simply doesn't see, which is a shame. If variety is the spice of life, the U.S. phone market could definitely use some seasoning.

Advertisement

I recently attended Mobile World Congress, which is a showcase of sorts for phones launching all over the world, and while I was there, I got to check out some of the phones that simply don't make it over here. It's important to keep an eye on what's going on over there, because it provides context for what we have over here — and what we don't. So, without further ado, here's a look at some of the phones you can't have, and why that's a shame.