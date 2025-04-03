The Reason Why Airplane Tires Are Filled With Nitrogen

FlightAware (the world's most extensive real-time flight tracking and data platform) follows thousands of airborne aircraft. Typically, there are between 12,000 and 14,000 planes in the sky at any given moment, with approximately two-thirds of those consisting of commercial flights.

Depending on the plane's make, model, and size, each can have as many as 22 tires (for the Airbus A380). Boeing 717s, 727s, and 737s (some of the most active and common commercial aircraft) all have six tires, while a 747 has eighteen. The Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane before it was destroyed in 2022 during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, had 32 total tires. As a frame of reference, the main tires on a Boeing 777 are over four feet across and weigh 265 pounds each, while the nose wheels are smaller at 43 inches x 17.5 inches and weigh about 155 pounds. That's a lot of huge and heavy tires in the sky simultaneously.

Unlike the tires on an automobile filled with compressed air, those on a commercial airplane are filled with inert nitrogen, which has been the case since the late 1980s, when the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) first made the mandate. There are actually several reasons why inert nitrogen gas is used. The primary one, however, is because it's non-flammable and won't combust if one of those tires decides to burst during the relatively brief periods they're landing or taking off and encountering their most extreme temperature and pressure variations.

