Ever Wanted To Fly An SR22 Or F-16 Fighter Jet? Thanks To Google, You Can (Sort Of)

Google suggests that users start their flying experience with the Cirrus SR22. Released in 2001 as a more powerful version of Cirrus's SR20 (which many tout as one of the best airplanes to use to get your pilot's license). A single-propeller four-seater, the SR22 is powered by Continental's IO-550-N engine, which delivers 310 horsepower and can reach a max cruising speed of 210 mph.

In addition to its strong power and speed profile, the SR22 brings a climb rate of 1,270 feet per minute and can operate at an altitude of 17,500 feet — less than half of what commercial aircraft are capable of, but well within the range of general aviation aircraft. The SR22 also brings several advanced features, including dual-side yoke flight controls and the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System. Inside, its touchscreen control system includes aircraft systems synoptic pages, scrollable alert-linked checklist systems, mapping programs, and a 3D safe taxi system.

The benefit of starting with the Cirrus SR22 rather than the F-16 all comes down to speed. Flight instructors make the same calculation when they decide not to teach their students to fly on a powerful jet (costs aside, of course). In the SR22, there is more room for error than in its fighter jet counterpart, and beginners to Google Earth Pro's flight simulation system can fiddle with the controls without plunging into a fiery crash landing every five seconds.

