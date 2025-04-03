Ever Wanted To Fly An SR22 Or F-16 Fighter Jet? Thanks To Google, You Can (Sort Of)
Anyone who wonders what it would be like to fly through the skies participates in a cultural tradition that extends back to our most basic myths. From ancient myths like Daedalus and Icarus, to the Wright brothers and the Apollo 11 moon landing, flight has played an integral role in the cultural fabric of societies across millennia. Thanks to Google Earth Pro's flight simulation tools, aviation enthusiasts can put themselves in the front seat of two of the most historic airplanes: the Cirrus SR22 and F-16 fighter jet.
While flight simulators don't give users the rush of knowing that the slightest mistake separates their joyride from the grave, they certainly are no joke. In truth, they are surprisingly realistic. For instance, pilots use flight simulators to prepare for emergencies, while engineers have used them to test AI pilot systems against fighter pilots in a dogfight. For many, handling an SR22 or F-16 in Google Earth's flight simulator is an incredible look into the world of pilots — and a testament to the unique experience that each aircraft brings.
Learning to fly on the Cirrus SR22
Google suggests that users start their flying experience with the Cirrus SR22. Released in 2001 as a more powerful version of Cirrus's SR20 (which many tout as one of the best airplanes to use to get your pilot's license). A single-propeller four-seater, the SR22 is powered by Continental's IO-550-N engine, which delivers 310 horsepower and can reach a max cruising speed of 210 mph.
In addition to its strong power and speed profile, the SR22 brings a climb rate of 1,270 feet per minute and can operate at an altitude of 17,500 feet — less than half of what commercial aircraft are capable of, but well within the range of general aviation aircraft. The SR22 also brings several advanced features, including dual-side yoke flight controls and the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System. Inside, its touchscreen control system includes aircraft systems synoptic pages, scrollable alert-linked checklist systems, mapping programs, and a 3D safe taxi system.
The benefit of starting with the Cirrus SR22 rather than the F-16 all comes down to speed. Flight instructors make the same calculation when they decide not to teach their students to fly on a powerful jet (costs aside, of course). In the SR22, there is more room for error than in its fighter jet counterpart, and beginners to Google Earth Pro's flight simulation system can fiddle with the controls without plunging into a fiery crash landing every five seconds.
Pushing the limits in an F-16 fighter jet
For anyone wondering if a civilian can buy an F-16 fighter jet, now's the chance to know for sure if it would be worth its multi-million dollar price tag. One of the most iconic fighter jets in history, the F-16 Falcon is a multi-role fighter jet that is a key cog in several air forces, including the United States and 22 allied nations. First delivered in 1979, the F-16 is an all-weather capable fighter jet deployed by the U.S. in conflicts like Yugoslavia, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
Nicknamed "Viper," the latest model (fourth generation) is powered by a Pratt and Whitney or General Electric turbofan engine, capable of 27,000 pounds of thrust and a max speed of 1,500 mph — or Mach 2 — at altitude. The F-16 possesses a range of 2,002 miles and can climb to over 50,000 feet. Something that makes flying this powerful jet an absolute must in the simulator is that it can fly straight up in the air, gaining speed and altitude at a truly remarkable rate.
In addition to its incredible speed and range, the F-16 sports some hefty firepower for air-to-air and air-to-surface combat, including a 20mm multibarrel cannon, six air-to-air missiles, multipurpose ammunition, and electronic countermeasure pods. Although, don't get too excited about the armament capabilities of this fighter — as a civilian flight simulator, your craft's fighting days will be far behind it.
Choose your flyer
Which of these two aircraft you prefer will largely depend on your experience level and the type of ride you'd like to have. While the F-16 provides an intense experience with high-flying acrobatics, it also is a much more difficult simulation than the slower, more controlled SR22.
To experience the thrills of Google's flight simulator, you must first install Google Earth Pro's free application onto your Mac, Windows, or Linux computer. Once downloaded, open the Flight Simulator function in the tools menu. Once started, users can control the aircraft with a joystick controller or a mouse and keyboard. In addition to your pilot view, the display will include several key metrics to help navigate your flight successfully, including the speed, throttle, rudder, aileron, altitude, and the bank and pitch angles.
In addition to which plane to fly, users can also choose their flight location. Pilots can start their flight from their current view on the Google Earth map, or take off from select airports. Once you've chosen your craft and runway, it's time to take to the skies. So whether you want to cruise through the clouds or reach Mach 2, Google Earth Pro has you covered.