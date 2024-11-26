Can A Civilian Buy An F-16 Fighter Jet, And How Much Would One Even Cost?

There's a market for people interested in purchasing and flying military planes. The aircraft are called Warbirds, and if you have the funds, you can purchase one.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of the U.S. military's most famous aircraft, and it has a storied history. The F-16 first entered the inventory in 1979, so it's been around for 45 years. That makes the F-16 a prime target for anyone looking to purchase one, and there's quite a market for older versions. The F-16 is sold to other nations, and they operate around the world, so it's not just people in the United States interested in procuring one.

Still, buying one is not like going to a military surplus store and picking one up. Because they're built for the purpose of fighting wars, jets like the F-16 are a controlled, regulated item. They do hit the market from time to time, and as you've probably guessed, they're not cheap. One came up for sale in Florida in 2019, and the asking price was $8.5 million, but that's just to get the title — actually maintaining and operating an F-16 is incredibly expensive, so the overall costs should be factored in before you pull out your checkbook.