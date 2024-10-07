AI Piloted An F-16 Against A Human In A Dogfight: Here's What Happened

In the world of combat aviation, there's a famous lesson. One must fly with their head, not the muscles. Follow that golden rule, and the pilot lives a long life. Putting more faith in muscles means the chances of the pilot making it to the pension collection phase of their life are slim.

Over the years, films like "Top Gun," "Dunkirk," and "Wings" have glamorized the art of aerial warfare, romanticizing it as some kind of apex demonstration of human physical and psychological might. What if the combatant next to you in a vicious dogfight is not human at all? That's exactly what the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency aims to accomplish with one of its flagship projects.

In fact, the research and development agency of the United States Department of Defense has already achieved a milestone by pitting a human pilot against an AI in control of a modified F-16 fighter jet in a dogfight earlier this year. In April this year, the agency announced that its X-62A Variable In-Flight Simulation Test Aircraft (VISTA) powered by AI algorithms went head to head against a human piloting an F-16 in a dogfight.

The X-62 is a specially modified two-seat F-16 test aircraft developed in collaboration with Lockheed Martin. It was only in 2022 that the experimental aircraft was first uploaded with an AI system and launched into the first series of test flights at the Edwards Air Force Base in California.