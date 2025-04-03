Is The 2025 Chevrolet Avalanche Real?

When the Chevy Avalanche was first introduced in the early 2000s, it was a true anomaly in the automotive realm in that it was neither a straight up sport utility vehicle or a pickup truck. Rather, the vehicle sought to deliver the best of both worlds, with the Chevy design team essentially outfitting the frame of a full-size SUV with a pickup truck bed. While that combination ranked the Avalanche among the strangest Chevrolets ever built, even haters had to admit it made for an intriguing combination. While in production, the Avalanche was popular enough to earn a near decade-long stay in the Chevy lineup, with the automaker ultimately discontinuing the build in 2013.

Rumors of the Avalanche have been relatively prevalent over the ensuing decade-plus, and have picked up in a major way of late, with some online outlets and YouTube channels claiming that Chevy is primed to bring the build back for the 2025 model year. Some have even produced what they claim to be concept art for the next generation Avalanche as proof of its imminent return. While some of that art looks authentic-enough, it's worth noting that Chevrolet has not announced or confirmed the arrival of a new Avalanche for '25, or anytime in the immediate future.

As such, we can assume that rumors of the Avalanche's return are only that. It's also likely that the concept art that's been fanning the flames for the current rumors is the creation of an artificial intelligence program.

