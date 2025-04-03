Is The 2025 Chevrolet Avalanche Real?
When the Chevy Avalanche was first introduced in the early 2000s, it was a true anomaly in the automotive realm in that it was neither a straight up sport utility vehicle or a pickup truck. Rather, the vehicle sought to deliver the best of both worlds, with the Chevy design team essentially outfitting the frame of a full-size SUV with a pickup truck bed. While that combination ranked the Avalanche among the strangest Chevrolets ever built, even haters had to admit it made for an intriguing combination. While in production, the Avalanche was popular enough to earn a near decade-long stay in the Chevy lineup, with the automaker ultimately discontinuing the build in 2013.
Rumors of the Avalanche have been relatively prevalent over the ensuing decade-plus, and have picked up in a major way of late, with some online outlets and YouTube channels claiming that Chevy is primed to bring the build back for the 2025 model year. Some have even produced what they claim to be concept art for the next generation Avalanche as proof of its imminent return. While some of that art looks authentic-enough, it's worth noting that Chevrolet has not announced or confirmed the arrival of a new Avalanche for '25, or anytime in the immediate future.
As such, we can assume that rumors of the Avalanche's return are only that. It's also likely that the concept art that's been fanning the flames for the current rumors is the creation of an artificial intelligence program.
The '25 Avalanche is likely AI generated
The Chevy Avalanche is hardly the only vehicle that has found its way into the AI generated rumor mill of late. It has, in fact, become quite popular for online outlets to utilize AI in service of inventing, or propping up false narratives about the return of once-beloved automotive builds, with the likes of the Subaru Baja and the long-discontinued Pontiac GTO among the vehicles that have recently entered the faux revival chat.
If you're concerned about being taken in by one of the fake vehicular AI creations, there are a few clear cut signs to look out for that may help you determine the authenticity of any images or videos you've deemed questionable. Among those tell-tale signs are things like random blurring in aspects of the image, the obvious misspelling of words, and certain elements in an image that don't make much sense in the context of the design.
You can spot many of those sorts of mistakes in one 2025 Chevy Avalanche video we found on YouTube that has already been viewed by nearly 4,000 viewers. Said video was clearly undertaken by a substandard AI program, as the very first image we see boasts a clear misspelling, with the vehicle's license plate showing "Avilanche" instead of the correct "Avalanche." Such misspellings are rife throughout, with some words proving outright incomprehensible. Likewise, random blurring is clear in virtually every image, and the front grill of the truck dramatically changes in appearance multiple times throughout, as does the style and placement of the vehicle's exhaust pipes in the rear.