How Was The International Space Station Built? (And How Long Did It Take?)

For the past 25 years, the entire living human population has never been on Planet Earth at the same time. That's because, since 2000, at least a few humans have been living aboard the International Space Station (ISS), which has been continuously inhabited by astronauts for the past quarter-century. However, plans for the ISS began well before humans permanently took residence within the structure — and its construction was no simple feat.

The ISS is an orbital laboratory built to facilitate learning about and performing experiments in space, as well as explore innovative new technologies. While there have been previous space stations, such as Skylab, the current ISS was originally greenlit in 1984 by President Reagan. Once Congress approved funding, NASA sought out international partners to help develop the station — making it a true global effort, as it would take a lot of work, clever engineering, and of course, money. It wasn't long before the European Space Agency (ESA), Japan, and Canada joined NASA in designing the ISS. After the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia also began collaborating with this group in planning the ISS, and redesign plans were completed in 1993.

Today, the ISS isn't considered to be "owned" by NASA or the U.S., or any other individual countries. Instead, it's considered cooperatively run and maintained by these international partners. Construction had begun on parts of the ISS starting in the late 1980s, before designs were completed or finalized. According to NASA, however, the main construction of the International Space Station was conducted between 1998 and 2011. Going by these official dates, it took about 13 years to build the International Space Station. Clearly, this wasn't done all at once. Instead, the ISS was built piece-by-piece, over the course of dozens of missions to space.