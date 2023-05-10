This Audacious Plan For A Commercial Space Station Needs SpaceX's Help

With the announcement by Vast of two missions starting as early as 2025, it's one small step in space exploration, one giant leap in the collaboration between private space technology companies. That's because Vast, which was founded in 2021 and develops space habitation tech for long-term missions, will work directly with spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX to help get its privately-owned commercial space station into orbit.

Sixty years since the first human flew to space, only two space stations where astronauts can live and work long-term are currently in orbit: the International Space Station, and China's Tiangong Space Station. The addition of privately-funded and operated space stations floating above Earth will go a long way toward advancing space science and exploration. These stations could eventually serve as stations for spacecraft to launch further out into the solar system.

Vast looks to be the first private company to build long-term, independently-crewed habitats; starting with its Haven-1 module, which is planned to launch "no earlier than August 2025." If all goes to plan, additional modules will join Haven-1 in the future to create a 100-meter-long, commercially-owned space station.

Remarkably, Vast intends to create artificial gravity on its space station by spinning it and generating centripetal force. Haven-1 will be used by Vast to conduct the first ever spinning artificial gravity experiment on a commercial habitat. The company also plans a second mission to send a four-person crew to dock with Haven-1 and reside there for 30 days — using SpaceX to get there.