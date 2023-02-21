Artificial Gravity Space Stations Just Got One Step Closer To Reality Thanks To Vast Space

The use of artificial gravity has been a thing of science fiction from the time humans began conceiving of space travel itself. The modern incarnation may be achieved (in film or print) through the use of specialized boots that bring the wearer back down to the ground or through an apparatus baked into a station or ship's internal mechanisms.

While the greatest minds of science fiction have been thinking through the ways in which space explorers might deal with the effects of zero-gravity travel (and film producers are trying to reach it), so too have scientists who are making these voyages a reality. In "The Expanse," a series of books and a popular television adaptation, the Belters — people who live their lives out in space rather than on Earth or Mars — have great difficulty when descending to Earth. The planet's gravity harms them immensely. This detail is based in reality: without gravity, a human's blood and bodily fluids don't flow normally and if exposed to this environment for long enough, the muscles and bones begin to atrophy substantially.

It's perhaps for this reason that in "2001: A Space Odyssey," the audience sees astronaut Frank Poole running around the Discovery One while it's venturing toward Jupiter. As well, astronauts in the real world must engage in physical exercise while in space to prevent extreme atrophy upon their return to the Earth. These limitations of the human body make for a requirement to establish artificial gravity while out there in the true expanse. And with a continuing focus placed on a future with space at our doorstep, this advancement is critical. Fortunately, it may be one step closer to reality.