Nissan Frontier Towing Capacity: How Many Pounds Can The Truck Safely Pull?

The Nissan Frontier is one of the most familiar sights on U.S. roads as far as mid-size pickup trucks are concerned. It was introduced in 1997 as a replacement for the Nissan Hardbody ahead of the 1998 model year and has since come into its own thanks in part to its sturdy build quality, fairly muscular engine, and good towing capacity.

The mid-size pickup truck is currently in its third generation and competes for market share against other equally-appealing prospects such as the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon, and Chevrolet Colorado. To keep pace with the competition, the Frontier has been given an updated styling, wide-ranging interior upgrades, and a 510-pound increase in maximum towing capacity. Externally, current Frontier models now benefit from a redesigned grille and front bumper, while select trims such as the 2025 Nissan Frontier PRO-X and PRO-4X even adopted new wheel designs.

Inside, the refreshed Nissan Frontier presents a newly optional 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen alongside a standard wireless Android Auto, as well as tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The SL grade now also comes standard with wireless charging and a 360-degree camera system. In addition, the driver's seat on the SV, PRO, and SL grades offers two-way power lumbar adjustments — meaning you may find the new Frontier more enticing than before, not just for towing, but also for everyday driving. Here's a look at how many pounds of stuff the Nissan Frontier can now safely pull.

