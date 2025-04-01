Nissan Frontier Towing Capacity: How Many Pounds Can The Truck Safely Pull?
The Nissan Frontier is one of the most familiar sights on U.S. roads as far as mid-size pickup trucks are concerned. It was introduced in 1997 as a replacement for the Nissan Hardbody ahead of the 1998 model year and has since come into its own thanks in part to its sturdy build quality, fairly muscular engine, and good towing capacity.
The mid-size pickup truck is currently in its third generation and competes for market share against other equally-appealing prospects such as the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon, and Chevrolet Colorado. To keep pace with the competition, the Frontier has been given an updated styling, wide-ranging interior upgrades, and a 510-pound increase in maximum towing capacity. Externally, current Frontier models now benefit from a redesigned grille and front bumper, while select trims such as the 2025 Nissan Frontier PRO-X and PRO-4X even adopted new wheel designs.
Inside, the refreshed Nissan Frontier presents a newly optional 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen alongside a standard wireless Android Auto, as well as tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The SL grade now also comes standard with wireless charging and a 360-degree camera system. In addition, the driver's seat on the SV, PRO, and SL grades offers two-way power lumbar adjustments — meaning you may find the new Frontier more enticing than before, not just for towing, but also for everyday driving. Here's a look at how many pounds of stuff the Nissan Frontier can now safely pull.
How much weight can the Frontier tow?
According to Nissan, the 2025 Frontier can safely tow up to 7,150 pounds, up from a 6,640-pound max rating for the 2024 Nissan Frontier. That, of course, requires the right configuration. Nissan offers the Frontier in five trim levels: S, SV, SL, Pro-X and Pro-4X. You're also given a choice between a 6-foot and a standard 5-foot bed, as well as two body styles, including a king cab with two doors and a four-door crew cab.
As for the engine, every Frontier trim gets a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 that produces 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque, directed to the rear or all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Now, to achieve the Frontier's 7,150-pound maximum towing capacity, you'll need a Nissan Frontier S with the King Cab body style, 6-foot bed, and rear-wheel drive. The 2025 Nissan Frontier King Cab 4x4 SV, long bed configuration received the second-highest maximum towing rating at 7,130 pounds. Nissan Frontier King Cab 4x4 S and Frontier King Cab 4x4 SV configured with the long bed both tow 7,000 pounds max.
With the 2025 Nissan Frontier crew cab models, towing capacity peaks at 7,040 pounds, and that's with the Frontier Crew Cab 4x2 S with the standard-wheelbase configuration and 5-foot bed. If you opt for the S 4x4, towing capacity dips to 6,930 pounds. The Frontier Crew Cab 4x2 SV, for its own part, tops out at 7,000 pounds for the standard-wheelbase configuration and 6,930 pounds for the long-wheelbase configuration and 6-foot-long bed. The Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X long-wheelbase configuration offers the least towing capacity of all frontier models at 6,310 pounds.