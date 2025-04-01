How Much HP Did The Kia Stinger GT2 Have & How Did It Differ From The GT1?
Historically speaking, KIA is not a brand one typically thinks of when they think of performance vehicles. But the Korean manufacturer — which is currently one of many brands owned by Hyundai — perhaps sought to change the performance conversation in 2017 with the release of the KIA Stinger.
However, the vehicle couldn't quite compete with some of the more mass-produced performance builds like the Ford Mustang and the Chevy Corvette, perhaps in large part because KIA only ever offered it in a four-door hatchback model. But the vehicle was positioned as a competitor for the likes of less muscle-minded sports builds like the BMW's 4 Series Gran Coupe. As such, the Stinger hit the streets in 2017 with some solid under-the-hood muscle that elevated above the sort of reliable everyday drivers the KIA brand had previously been known for.
Sadly, the Stinger didn't last long in the KIA lineup, with the automaker pulling the plug on the build in 2023. While rumors of its return persist, it seems KIA has no immediate plans to bring the Stinger back. During its run, however, the Stinger delivered some impressive horsepower numbers to drivers, with the GT2 model and its 3.3 Liter V6 Twin Turbo engine pushing the ponies up to 368hp. Interestingly enough, those numbers were no different from the KIA Stinger GT1, which was powered by the same engine and thus delivered the exact same output, leaving some to question why there were two different name designations for the builds.
The differences between the GT1 and GT2 are largely cosmetic
To be clear, the GT1 and GT2 designations for the KIA Stinger were not meant to reflect a completely different model. In fact, the Stinger GT1 and GT2 are virtually identical in design, boasting the same interior and exterior dimensions, the same five-passenger hatchback setup, the same engine and the same eight-speed transmission. Likewise, both the GT1 and GT2 were available in either rear wheel drive (RWD) or all wheel drive (AWD). Unfortunately, the vehicles also boasted the same fuel economy at 20 miles per gallon combined between city (18 mpg) and highway (25 mpg).
As it was, the names were conjured as a way to designate the GT1 and GT2 as different trim levels available on the KIA Stinger. Given that fact, you'd be correct in surmising that the major points of departure for between the GT1 and GT2 were largely cosmetic in nature, with the latter trim level giving the top end of what was available with the Stinger.
In some ways, even those cosmetic differences were relatively slight. For instance, both the Stinger GT1 and GT2 came standard with leather seats. However the GT2 got a premium Nappa Leather upgrade to suit more luxury-minded drivers. Likewise, the front seats in both vehicles were heated, but the GT2 offered more customizable positioning and also included heating in the vehicle's rear seats. The GT2 also came stock with a power-operated trunk, a heads-up display, and a 360-degree camera. Off the lot, those myriad changes could push the MSRP of a GT2 to roughly $9,000 more than the GT1.