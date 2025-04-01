How Much HP Did The Kia Stinger GT2 Have & How Did It Differ From The GT1?

Historically speaking, KIA is not a brand one typically thinks of when they think of performance vehicles. But the Korean manufacturer — which is currently one of many brands owned by Hyundai — perhaps sought to change the performance conversation in 2017 with the release of the KIA Stinger.

However, the vehicle couldn't quite compete with some of the more mass-produced performance builds like the Ford Mustang and the Chevy Corvette, perhaps in large part because KIA only ever offered it in a four-door hatchback model. But the vehicle was positioned as a competitor for the likes of less muscle-minded sports builds like the BMW's 4 Series Gran Coupe. As such, the Stinger hit the streets in 2017 with some solid under-the-hood muscle that elevated above the sort of reliable everyday drivers the KIA brand had previously been known for.

Sadly, the Stinger didn't last long in the KIA lineup, with the automaker pulling the plug on the build in 2023. While rumors of its return persist, it seems KIA has no immediate plans to bring the Stinger back. During its run, however, the Stinger delivered some impressive horsepower numbers to drivers, with the GT2 model and its 3.3 Liter V6 Twin Turbo engine pushing the ponies up to 368hp. Interestingly enough, those numbers were no different from the KIA Stinger GT1, which was powered by the same engine and thus delivered the exact same output, leaving some to question why there were two different name designations for the builds.

