Yes, Makita Does Make A Lawn Edger (And Here's How Much It Costs)

There are a few tools that everyone who owns a yard probably wants to have around whenever they need to whip their grass into shape. Most people would agree that a reliable mower from a good brand is probably the most important item you can have in your shed, but a quality edging tool can give your lawn clean lines, and help get rid of that pesky overgrowth that tries to make its way onto your paths and walkways.

Those who like to collect battery-powered tools usually tend to stick with a single brand, since batteries are expensive and usually work across multiple tools as long as they require the same voltage and come from the same manufacturer. Makita, for instance, is widely acknowledged as one of the best power tool brands on the market, and it offers a huge variety of battery-powered outdoor landscaping equipment that can help you to get your yard looking great come spring. With that in mind, those who have invested in Makita's 40V Max XGT battery system will be pleased to learn that the company has released a Brushless Cordless Edger as part of this line.

Of course, battery compatibility is only one factor to consider when looking to purchase a new tool. You will also probably want to look into the specs and features that the tool can offer to make sure that it can handle your needs, as well as how much it will cost you to get your hands on one.

