Yes, Makita Does Make A Lawn Edger (And Here's How Much It Costs)
There are a few tools that everyone who owns a yard probably wants to have around whenever they need to whip their grass into shape. Most people would agree that a reliable mower from a good brand is probably the most important item you can have in your shed, but a quality edging tool can give your lawn clean lines, and help get rid of that pesky overgrowth that tries to make its way onto your paths and walkways.
Those who like to collect battery-powered tools usually tend to stick with a single brand, since batteries are expensive and usually work across multiple tools as long as they require the same voltage and come from the same manufacturer. Makita, for instance, is widely acknowledged as one of the best power tool brands on the market, and it offers a huge variety of battery-powered outdoor landscaping equipment that can help you to get your yard looking great come spring. With that in mind, those who have invested in Makita's 40V Max XGT battery system will be pleased to learn that the company has released a Brushless Cordless Edger as part of this line.
Of course, battery compatibility is only one factor to consider when looking to purchase a new tool. You will also probably want to look into the specs and features that the tool can offer to make sure that it can handle your needs, as well as how much it will cost you to get your hands on one.
40V Max XGT Brushless Cordless Edger: specs and features
The 40V Max XGT Cordless Edger is powered by a brushless motor. This means that it's able to run at higher speeds while generating less heat and consuming less power, prolonging how long it can run on a single charge as well as the longevity of the tool itself. According to Makita, this "brushless motor delivers power of a 31cc gas edger," and has enough torque to cut through dense dirt and debris. It has a variable speed of 0-4,800 RPM when not under load, which grants a welcome degree of control over cutting power and debris.
This engine is powered by the XGT battery system, meaning that it's 40V battery is able to produce significantly more power than the tools in Makita's LXT line. It also gets several of the line's other benefits, such as the built-in microchips that Makita states, "allow for real-time digital communication, actively monitoring heat, overload, and over-discharge."
The edger itself is 73 ¼-inches long and weighs 11.9lbs without a battery. It uses an 8-inch blade with a 1-inch arbor and has an adjustable wheel that allows you to control the cut-depth. In terms of features, this tool has an open guard to help prevent clogging, a skid plate to protect the gearbox, and a line-of-sight indicator to mark guides for cleaner lines.
How much does the 40V Max XGT Brushless Cordless Edger cost?
Looking at the specs and features is important, but price is another factor that's always worth considering. It doesn't really matter how good as tool is if it's outside your budget and, unfortunately, the Makita 40V Max XGT Brushless Cordless Edger is a bit pricy.
This tool doesn't seem to be available from Amazon or Home Depot just yet, but Ace Tool, Acme Tools, CPO, and ToolNut all price the edger at $449.00, so it's a pretty safe bet that you can expect to pay something in that ballpark. That price just covers the tool and does not include the necessary battery and charger that need to be purchased separately.
This is definitely on the expensive side when you compare it to similar tools from the company's competitors. Ryobi sells a 40V HP Brushless 9-inch Cordless Edger for $226.69 and DeWalt sells a 60V Max Cordless Edger for $269.00. That's nearly half the price. You can even get the DeWalt edger as part of a kit that includes a battery and charger for just $319.00.
This might make the Makita 40V Max XGT Brushless Cordless Edger a tough sell for more budget minded buyers, despite its impressive specs.