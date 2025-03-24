What happened to Ionic Ear after Shark Tank?

The reality series "Shark Tank" premiered in 2009 with overwhelmingly positive ratings, earning it a long-term spot on TV with more than a dozen seasons under its belt. That debut episode featured entrepreneurs looking for funding for products like packing boxes, a medicine dropper disguised as an elephant, and a very unique Bluetooth headset. The latter, called Ionic Ear, was a Bluetooth implant presented by telecommunications engineer Darrin Johnson, who imagined it as a replacement for pesky Bluetooth headphones and earbuds. Unlike those wearables, the Ionic Ear needed to be surgically implanted into the ear canal. It was an idea straight out of the pages of a Philip K. Dick novel.

Johnson's overall goal with the Ionic Ear was to eliminate the fear of your Bluetooth headset falling off if you move too much. The Ionic Ear was the whole package, including a battery, speaker, and microphone. At one point during the episode, investor Kevin O'Leary — also known as Mr. Wonderful — jokingly said, "He's so far ahead of his time." It might have been said in jest, but considering Neuralink exists, he wasn't wrong.

Neuralink's N1 Implant isn't identical to the Ionic Ear — it's an implant that Elon Musk says will let those without use of their extremities control a computer or, eventually, robotic limbs with their brain– but it's in the same vein in the sense that it's an implant requiring invasive surgery with anesthesia. Regardless, the Ionic Ear made for an interesting pitch in the show's first episode — one that would be remembered not just by viewers but also the sharks, as well.

