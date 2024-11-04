What Happened To The Besomebody App From Shark Tank Season 8?
Thousands of companies apply to be on "Shark Tank" every year, and approximately 90 are selected to appear on the air per season. "Shark Tank" has been running for 16 seasons, and a staggering number of companies have been featured on the show — with most of them eventually fading away from the public eye.
Yet, some businesses go on to thrive and are talked about years later. For example, UniKey — the access control solution that appeared on season three – is now a very successful company, selling hundreds of millions of locks in markets around the world. Others are remembered not for their success or lack thereof, but because of the memorable pitches and sharks' reactions to them. Besomebody falls in this category.
Pitched by Kash Shaikh in season eight that aired in 2016, Besomebody evolved from a blog into an app that aimed to connect individuals interested in experiential learning with mentors or coaches. The idea was to create a marketplace where users could book sessions with instructors, who would share their expertise. Here's how it all went.
What happened to the Besomebody app on Shark Tank?
Shaikh made a high-energy entrance, shouting at the judges and, in his own words, "calling them out." He asked for $1 million in exchange for 10% equity in Besomebody, and then pitched his idea. To convince the sharks that he was onto something, Shaikh invited a ninja warrior, a professional female soccer player, and a group of Bollywood dancers.
Right off the bat, the sharks were skeptical. Robert Herjavec appeared confused by the platform and wondered how exactly the interactions between the users and instructors would work, but Shaikh brushed him off.
The sharks continued grilling Shaikh and poking holes in his idea. Mark Cuban was the first to go out, accusing the contestant of preaching. Barbara Corcoran joined him next, calling Shaikh "enormously abrasive." Herjavec said once again that he does not understand the business, and withdrew. Lori Greiner concurred, and so did Daymond Garfield John, voicing concerns about liability.
When Kevin O'Leary was about to give his feedback, Shaikh interrupted him, which prompted Cuban to interject. He said that Shaikh believes in his "own nonsense," and that his app would never take off. In the end, O'Leary stood up, told Shaikh to be quiet, and said, "In eight years of history, you're one of the first people to ever have six shots — struck out on everyone. Zero." And so, Besomebody made "Shark Tank" history.
The Besomebody app after Shark Tank
Some "Shark Tank" fans consider Shaikh's to be among the worst pitches in the show's history, on par with the Haven Door Lock fiasco from season 10, or the infamous Ionic Ear. But not everyone thought the idea was bad. In 2017, a Denver-based company called Utivity Holdings acquired Besomebody for an undisclosed sum. However, the modest level of demand forced Utivity Holdings to shut the app down in 2018.
None of that discouraged Shaikh, who reoriented his business towards skills training and job placement. He ended up partnering with businesses across the nation, including several Fortune 500 companies, with Besomebody Inc. reportedly generating $20 million in yearly revenue.
In 2020, Shaikh launched BSB Group International. On the official website, the company is described as an "end-to-end growth agency that provides custom consulting, content, and brand building services through an integrated partnership model." Per the website, BSB Group International has partnered with Microsoft, UFC, PepsiCo, Kroger, and many other well-known brands.
What's next for Kash Shaikh and Besomebody?
Around the time he founded BSB Group International, Shaikh launched the Besomebody Podcast, which has been inactive since late 2021.
BSB Group International has continued to expand, and Shaikh maintains a presence on social media. He appears focused primarily on BSB's sport division, while his LinkedIn page suggests he stepped down as CEO of Besomebody, Inc. in May 2022.
Besomebody does not have a LinkedIn presence and is no longer active on other social networks, but it continues to operate. At present, the company's original website is invite-only and promises "exclusive access to today's Black and Brown Icons." A Mailchimp address associated with the site appears to be linked to BSB, which suggests Shaikh is still be involved in some capacity.
Shaikh is also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baseball United, an organization headquartered in Dubai. Described on LinkedIn as "the first-ever Professional Baseball League created to serve the Middle East and South Asia," it aims "to inspire one billion new fans to fall in love with baseball."