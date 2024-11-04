What Happened To The Besomebody App From Shark Tank Season 8?

Thousands of companies apply to be on "Shark Tank" every year, and approximately 90 are selected to appear on the air per season. "Shark Tank" has been running for 16 seasons, and a staggering number of companies have been featured on the show — with most of them eventually fading away from the public eye.

Yet, some businesses go on to thrive and are talked about years later. For example, UniKey — the access control solution that appeared on season three – is now a very successful company, selling hundreds of millions of locks in markets around the world. Others are remembered not for their success or lack thereof, but because of the memorable pitches and sharks' reactions to them. Besomebody falls in this category.

Pitched by Kash Shaikh in season eight that aired in 2016, Besomebody evolved from a blog into an app that aimed to connect individuals interested in experiential learning with mentors or coaches. The idea was to create a marketplace where users could book sessions with instructors, who would share their expertise. Here's how it all went.

