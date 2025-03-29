10 Common Mistakes That Cause People To Fail Their Driving Test (And How To Avoid Them)

One of the most intimidating events you'll face in your life is getting your driver's license, and that's largely due to how nerve-wracking it can be to successfully complete a driving exam in front of a stranger whose job it is to scrutinize your every move.

The common advice of "don't be nervous" can feel a bit minimizing, especially when being so on edge could cause you to make mistakes you don't normally make. That's not to say that learning calming techniques, like meditation or deep breathing, won't help you on the day of your driving exam — they likely will. For something as technical as a driving test, getting consistent practice in trouble areas will help you out even more.

Thanks to the help of a wide variety of driver's education classes and instructors around the United States, including Northwest Driving School, Zutobi, and DriveSafe Colorado, I've compiled a list of the 10 most common mistakes you can make that may cause you to fail your driving test, along with helpful practice tips and tricks you can use to help avoid making these mistakes.

