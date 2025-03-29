What Is Moo Moo Subaru (And Where Can You Buy The Cows?)
How often do we take the time to do something silly and a little whimsical in our everyday lives? For some of us, the extent of that might be choosing a slightly quirky flavor of protein powder for that day's shake. On a vacation, though, when you finally have some time to yourself, you might indulge in the popular art of hiding rubber ducks on cruise ships (if you're on a ship that allows it). If you dare, you can bring that fun-loving spirit to your everyday life, perhaps by taking part in the Duck Duck Jeep tradition of leaving a rubber duck on a Jeep. These silly little fun traditions help make the day a little brighter, if you know where to look and take a few moments to get involved. It's equally important, though, that duck enthusiasts don't get to keep all that fun to themselves.
If our bovine friends are more your speed instead, you'll be glad to know that there's a trend for you too: moo moo Subaru. There isn't really a higher purpose to this, and there doesn't need to be. All you need is a novelty cow toy and a Subaru. If the Subaru isn't yours, you'll want to stick to placing said cow on the outside, but that's all there is to this fun little game. Leave a little cow on somebody's parked Subie with a positive message attached. Doing so might encourage others to do the same, and little acts of kindness can snowball into bigger ones.
When did moo moo Subaru begin?
Some traditions lead so far back through the mists of time that it's difficult to tell when they truly began. Duck duck jeep, according to Jeep itself, is also known as ducking, and reportedly started in what to many may feel like a completely different era, "in the summer of 2020 when a Jeep lover thought that more smiles were needed." Moo moo Subaru, then, spun off from that as a means for Subaru fans to get in on the action. Though, of course, there may even be dual-purpose duck wielders and cow brandishers who take part in both gifting traditions.
In 2023, the Detroit Free Press reported that the fledgling moo moo Subaru movement had been given a lot of impetus by New Hampshire resident Staci Huckins. It transpired that Huckings had "a conversation with her friend, Crystal Hamann, about Jeep ducking," and thus was born a "Moo Moo Subaru" Facebook group dedicated to this new spin on the idea. Back then, there were 36,000 people in the group, all moo-mooing away. As of the time of writing, just over 100,000 more people have joined.
What does this mean? Well, in terms of the group alone, it means that almost 137,500 people are seeking a steady supply of adorable little cows. If you're one of them, or you're looking to join the movement yourself, the next crucial question we'll answer is where exactly you can buy your cows.
Where to find moo moo Subaru cows
While small rubber cows are most commonly wielded by moo-ers and discovered on their beloved Subies by moo-ees, it's important to note that these aren't the only type that can be used. A small cow is a small cow, after all, and those who are artistically inclined might even put in the time to make their own to add a personal touch to the proceedings. The main characteristic, after all, is to have a label or other identifying feature inviting the owner of the moo-ed vehicle to join in themselves.
Unsurprisingly, searching Amazon for "moo moo Subaru cows" will yield a range of choices, including a set of twenty rubber cows, each with a rubber band and a "you've been mooed" label. For the highland cow connoisseur, you could instead purchase this 50-pack of delightful brown cow squeak toys instead.
Another notable option is the Moobaru Store, a family business that specializes in 3D-printed holiday-themed moos, a three-headed Cerberus cow, and a box containing a random assortment of cows (customizable by quantity, size, etc.) starting at $12.50 and going as high as $55 for the Super Sized Box of 60 moos or 120 minis. Monthly subscriptions are also available to those truly committed to the moo cause, for which a 10% discount off the regular price is applied. Subaru has released a wide range of models, including some hugely successful ones, and it seems they're all ripe for a moo-ing.