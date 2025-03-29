What Is Moo Moo Subaru (And Where Can You Buy The Cows?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

How often do we take the time to do something silly and a little whimsical in our everyday lives? For some of us, the extent of that might be choosing a slightly quirky flavor of protein powder for that day's shake. On a vacation, though, when you finally have some time to yourself, you might indulge in the popular art of hiding rubber ducks on cruise ships (if you're on a ship that allows it). If you dare, you can bring that fun-loving spirit to your everyday life, perhaps by taking part in the Duck Duck Jeep tradition of leaving a rubber duck on a Jeep. These silly little fun traditions help make the day a little brighter, if you know where to look and take a few moments to get involved. It's equally important, though, that duck enthusiasts don't get to keep all that fun to themselves.

Advertisement

If our bovine friends are more your speed instead, you'll be glad to know that there's a trend for you too: moo moo Subaru. There isn't really a higher purpose to this, and there doesn't need to be. All you need is a novelty cow toy and a Subaru. If the Subaru isn't yours, you'll want to stick to placing said cow on the outside, but that's all there is to this fun little game. Leave a little cow on somebody's parked Subie with a positive message attached. Doing so might encourage others to do the same, and little acts of kindness can snowball into bigger ones.