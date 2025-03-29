What Does XLE Stand For On Toyota Vehicles? (And Which Models Have It?)

When you decide to buy a Toyota, there's no shortage of tempting trim options to consider. Depending on the model you're looking at, the range of available trims can include L, LE, SE, XLE, and XSE, which all signify something different. The L designates an entry-level model, LE stands for Luxury Edition, and SE and XSE indicate Sport Edition and Extreme Sport Edition models.According to Toyota, the XLE acronym as used on its cars stands for Executive Luxury Edition. Toyota currently uses the XLE specification on a wide array of vehicles, including cars, minivans, and SUVs.

Toyota's trim level assignments follow some general patterns, although there are outliers. The XSE tends to be a high-end trim, while the L and LE are usually no-frills models. The XLE designation is used less consistently. It can be an entry-level trim, the next trim level up from a base version such as the LE, or a higher-end specification for a particular model. Regardless of its positioning, the XLE normally provides more comfort, convenience, and technology features than you would find in most trims. Here's a look at the Toyota vehicles that can be purchased in XLE trim.