What Does XLE Stand For On Toyota Vehicles? (And Which Models Have It?)
When you decide to buy a Toyota, there's no shortage of tempting trim options to consider. Depending on the model you're looking at, the range of available trims can include L, LE, SE, XLE, and XSE, which all signify something different. The L designates an entry-level model, LE stands for Luxury Edition, and SE and XSE indicate Sport Edition and Extreme Sport Edition models.According to Toyota, the XLE acronym as used on its cars stands for Executive Luxury Edition. Toyota currently uses the XLE specification on a wide array of vehicles, including cars, minivans, and SUVs.
Toyota's trim level assignments follow some general patterns, although there are outliers. The XSE tends to be a high-end trim, while the L and LE are usually no-frills models. The XLE designation is used less consistently. It can be an entry-level trim, the next trim level up from a base version such as the LE, or a higher-end specification for a particular model. Regardless of its positioning, the XLE normally provides more comfort, convenience, and technology features than you would find in most trims. Here's a look at the Toyota vehicles that can be purchased in XLE trim.
Toyota minivan and cars that have the XLE as a trim option
Of the current Toyota cars and single minivan on the market, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, Prius, Camry, Crown, Mirai, and Sienna all offer the XLE trim as a trim option. The XLE specification is the base trim on the Crown and Mirai, and a mid-grade version of the Sienna and Prius. The Crown and Mirai also come in Limited trim; the XLE is the middle of three available Sienna models and the third-most expensive of the eight Prius variants.
Meanwhile, it's the second-highest trim level of the Camry below the XSE and the top option for the Corolla Hybrid. While positioning and pricing varies widely among Toyota's XLE vehicles, there are an appreciable amount of features to be had on all five models, no matter whether you're considering an entry-level or top-spec XLE grade. Take the Toyota Prius XLE. It comes standard with synthetic leather upholstery, heated power front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, and Wi-Fi hotspot, all despite being a mid-level trim.
Toyota crossover SUVs that have an XLE version
Not counting truck-based, body-on-frame SUVs such as the 2025 Toyota Sequoia, Land Cruiser, and 4Runner, the XLE trim is available on nearly all Toyota SUVs. These include the 2025 RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4, bZ4X, Corolla Cross, Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, Grand Highlander, Grand Highlander Hybrid, and Crown Signia. Most of them offer it as a mid-level trim, although it's the base version of the Crown Signia below the LE. Still, the Toyota XLE trim brings enough to Toyota's SUVs to make them a good value.
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 XLE starts at an accessible $30,760 and provides niceties such as LED headlights and taillights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, a Wi-Fi hotspot, dual zone automatic climate control, and more. Performance is decent, too, considering you get Toyota's 2.5-liter Dynamic Force four-cylinder with 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. In front-wheel drive models, that engine provides an average city-highway fuel economy of 30 mpg; an all-wheel drive 2025 Toyota RAV4 returns 29 mpg combined.