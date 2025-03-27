5 Of The Cheapest New Cars With Dual-Clutch Transmissions

The story of the dual-clutch transmission (DCT) began with its use on high-end performance cars, where quick shifting is deeply valued. Over time, DCTs found their way into many mass-market vehicles. Searching for the cheapest new cars with DCTs actually turns up some very pleasant surprises. Not only are there some relatively inexpensive, but there is some variety in terms of body styles as well. There are hatchbacks, sedans, and even an inexpensive SUV equipped with DCTs.

First an explanation of exactly what a DCT is. DCTs are members of the automated manual transmission (AMT) family, which you don't normally see in the U.S. The difference is that DCTs have an extremely high level of sophistication. As the name implies, DCTs use two clutches, one of which controls the odd-numbered gears and the other which controls the even-numbered gears in the transmission. Advanced algorithms in the transmission's programming provide quick, seamless shifts as the two clutches work their way through the gears. Performance benefits include improved acceleration thanks to the transmission's ability to shift very quickly without interrupting the engine's power delivery.

We will start with the least expensive DCT-equipped cars and work our way up. All of the cars on our list have MSRPs that are under $40,000.

