5 Of The Cheapest New Cars With Dual-Clutch Transmissions
The story of the dual-clutch transmission (DCT) began with its use on high-end performance cars, where quick shifting is deeply valued. Over time, DCTs found their way into many mass-market vehicles. Searching for the cheapest new cars with DCTs actually turns up some very pleasant surprises. Not only are there some relatively inexpensive, but there is some variety in terms of body styles as well. There are hatchbacks, sedans, and even an inexpensive SUV equipped with DCTs.
First an explanation of exactly what a DCT is. DCTs are members of the automated manual transmission (AMT) family, which you don't normally see in the U.S. The difference is that DCTs have an extremely high level of sophistication. As the name implies, DCTs use two clutches, one of which controls the odd-numbered gears and the other which controls the even-numbered gears in the transmission. Advanced algorithms in the transmission's programming provide quick, seamless shifts as the two clutches work their way through the gears. Performance benefits include improved acceleration thanks to the transmission's ability to shift very quickly without interrupting the engine's power delivery.
We will start with the least expensive DCT-equipped cars and work our way up. All of the cars on our list have MSRPs that are under $40,000.
2025 MINI Cooper 2-Door - $28,950
The 2025 MINI Cooper 2-Door, the entry-level model of the entire MINI lineup, is the cheapest new car that you can buy with a dual-clutch transmission. At an MSRP of just $28,950, the MINI Cooper 2-Door comes standard with a seven-speed DCT, which is also the only transmission available. The power source in the MINI Cooper is a turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with an output of 161-horsepower, driving its front wheels through the DCT. MINI quotes an estimated 0-60 mph time of 7.4 seconds. The next step up in the MINI lineup is the $32,200 MSRP MINI Cooper S 2-Door, which has 201 horsepower.
Other standard features on the MINI Cooper 2-Door include 17" alloy wheels, panoramic moonroof, parking assistant, non-metallic paint in your choice of one color – red (metallics are available at an upcharge), head-up display, wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, heated steering wheel, and heated leather-free front sport seats. Also included is the turn-on-a-dime "go-kart" handling that has been a part of the MINI experience since the early days of the marque.
While the basic specification makes for a well-equipped vehicle, rest assured that there are many other options available that can boost the price of your MINI Cooper 2-Door by quite a large amount. In addition to metallic paint, there are higher-level trim packages for $2,400 or $4,100, as well as individual options that trigger a $2,400 trim upgrade. Choose wisely!
2025 Hyundai Elantra N-Line - $28,975
Here's another DCT-equipped car that lands at under $30,000 MSRP. The 2025 Hyundai Elantra N-Line is the sportier version of the company's Elantra sedan, but it is not quite the sportiest member of the Elantra family. For that, you will need to move up to the more powerful, track-focused Hyundai Elantra N, priced at $35,850 MSRP for the version that comes with a DCT.
The Elantra N-Line is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four putting out 201 hp and driving the front wheels through its seven-speed DCT. A multi-link rear suspension takes care of the handling at that end. The N-Line is a complete package and includes leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, aluminum pedals, Bose premium audio, 18" alloy wheels, sport seats, and a power sunroof. You can choose from four exterior colors available at no charge, with two others optional at additional cost. Other than the optional paint and dealer accessories, there's nothing else to add.
Performance of the Hyundai Elantra N-Line comes in at zero to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds and a 16.4 second quarter-mile at 89.4 mph for the manual transmission version. Lateral acceleration on the skidpad is .91g.
2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - $32,175
The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI provides drivers with a DCT option at no extra charge (your other transmission choice is a six-speed manual). For an MSRP of $32,175, you get a four-door sedan powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that produces 228 hp, flows through the seven-speed DSG (VW's name for its DCT) and then a limited-slip differential on its way to the front wheels. Adaptive chassis control DCC features electronically-controlled shock absorbers that adjust to road conditions within milliseconds, using either presets or your own individualized setting. If you'd really rather have a hatchback body style and are willing to spend a little more, the slightly more powerful, 241-hp VW Golf GTI is available with a DSG (the only transmission you can get) for an MSRP of $32,445.
The VW Jetta GLI can perform, according to Car and Driver, with acceleration from 0-60 mph in 6.0 seconds and from 0-100 mph in 14.0 seconds with the manual transmission. It also puts up a lateral acceleration figure of .88g on the 300-foot skidpad.
The Jetta GLI is very well-equipped for its price point. It comes with numerous features like 18" alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof that tilts and slides, sport leather seats that are heated and ventilated in the front, dual-zone climate control, LED lighting, and red brake calipers.
2025 Hyundai Santa Fe SE - $34,300
If you're looking for an SUV with a DCT, the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe SE comes in at an MSRP of $34,300. The Santa Fe SE has three rows of seating and seats seven inside. It comes standard with an eight-speed DCT, which drives the front wheels (all-wheel drive is yours for an additional $1,800).
The Hyundai Santa Fe SE gets its motivation from a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline four putting out 277 horsepower. The all-wheel drive version, according to Car and Driver, can do the zero to 60 mph run in 6.3 seconds and zero to 100 mph in 16.1 seconds, while managing roadholding of .84g on a 300-foot skidpad.
There is an extensive list of equipment that comes standard on this entry-level model in the Santa Fe lineup. You get a 3,500-pound towing capacity with trailer brakes, trailer sway control, 18" alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights with high beam assist, heated side mirrors, hands-free smart liftgate, six-way adjustable driver seat with power lumbar, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 12.3" touchscreen, SiriusXM radio, four USB charge ports, two 12V power outlets, and solar control front glass.
2025 Audi A3 - $38,200
The 2025 Audi A3 is an all-wheel drive four-door sedan that comes standard with a 7-speed DCT, which is named "S tronic" by Audi. As this is the entry-level Audi, the A3 is priced at the affordable end of the spectrum, with an MSRP of $38,200.
The Audi A3 is powered by a turbocharged, 2.0-liter inline four with an output of 201 hp, bolstered by a 48-volt hybrid system. The A3's DCT channels its power to all four wheels using its quattro all-wheel drive. Performance stats, based on Car and Driver testing, include zero to 60 mph in 6.0 seconds, zero to 100 mph in 16.1 seconds, and .89g lateral acceleration on the skidpad.
Standard equipment on the 2025 Audi A3 includes 17" 10-spoke alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, leather seating, full LED headlights, a 10.25" digital instrument cluster, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, ambient lighting, front center armrest, and USB-C charging ports in the front console. Optional equipment runs the gamut from metallic and pearl paint finishes at $595 to modular bi-color wheels at $1,750 to the Premium Plus trim at a $2,600 upcharge (which adds adaptive cruise, SONOS sound system, and additional convenience features).