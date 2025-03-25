How To Clear System Data On iPhone

Over the years, Apple has increased the amount of internal storage space on an iPhone. Despite that, cleaning up your iPhone storage is something you should do from time to time. While doing that, you may notice "System Data" taking up a significant amount of your iPhone's storage space, with no clear details about what this data includes.

Advertisement

Similar to your macOS, iOS displays various categories when you navigate to the iPhone Storage menu in the Settings app. This provides a detailed breakdown of all the items occupying your iPhone's internal storage, including apps, photos, music, email, and more. In addition to these categories, you'll also see one labeled "System Data," which includes files that don't fit into any of the existing categories. On older iPhone models running iOS 14 or earlier, this category was called "Other" storage.

System Data on iPhone primarily consists of temporary files, browser cache, and files used by iOS. Depending on your usage, System Data can vary largely, sometimes even exceeding 100GB. This can be a problem, especially if you have an iPhone with only 128GB or 256GB of storage space. The good news is that there are a few ways to reduce System Data storage on your iPhone. Below, we'll walk you through the steps for doing just that. Let's dive in!

Advertisement